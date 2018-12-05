Canada reportedly arrests Huawei's CFO, plans to extradite her to the US

news

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada at the request of US authorities, according to a report from The Global And Mail, and she faces extradition to the United States.

Wanzhou Meng has reportedly been arrested by Chinese authorities on suspicion of violating the US's trade sanctions on Iran.

A Huawei spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Huawei is the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer, and one of China's largest tech firms. According to Meng's official company biography, she joined the company in 1993 and also serves as deputy chairwoman of the board.

This story is developing...