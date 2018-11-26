Pulse.ng logo
Business Insider wants your nominations for our power players of telecom list

Business Insider is looking for nominations for its list of the power players that are shaking things up in the telecom industry.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

We're seeking nominations for Business Insider's list of the power players of telecom. We want to hear from you.

Please submit your ideas via this survey.

These power players are shaking things up at ever-evolving telcos like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon.

They are re-envisioning the modern telecommunications business, are pivotal to M&A strategy and execution, vital to the successes of burgeoning media and advertising businesses, understand the challenges to traditional linear-TV business, or are innovating on a daily basis.

They push the envelope at their companies, have the potential to be future leaders in the industry, or aim to improve workplace culture and diversity.

Criteria and methodology

The ranking will be determined by factors including the nominee's role and responsibilities, the effect the nominee has had on their company, and how their efforts have impacted company performance.

Again, please submit your nominations here. Please include as much detail as to why each individual deserves to be recognized.

