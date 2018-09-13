'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul has been cast in 'Westworld' season 3: 'I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores.'

news

Paul won three Emmys for his portrayal of Jess Pinkman on "Breaking Bad."

Paul seemed to confirm the casting in a tweet Thursday:

Paul won three supporting actor Emmys for his role as Jesse Pinkman in AMC's hit drama, "Breaking Bad." Since the show ended in 2013, Paul has had a role in Hulu's "The Path," which ended this year with its third season, and stars in Apple's upcoming anthology series, "Are You Sleeping?"

"Westworld" is nominated for 21 Emmys this year for its second season, including best drama series, best actress Evan Rachel Wood, best actors Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris, and best supporting actress Thandie Newton.

The 70th Emmys air live on NBC on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET.