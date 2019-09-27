Uche Okafor, Regional Manager, West Africa at Bolt, says glitches happened on a local acquirer bank’s side

Okafor tells Business Insider SSA that the Bolt is currently working the payments processor and the local acquirer bank involved to resolve the issues.

The glitches mostly affect Mastercard holders in Nigeria.

Bolt has assured riders in Nigeria that its systems have not been hacked after customers took to Twitter to complain of multiple debit alerts.

Uche Okafor, Regional Manager, West Africa at Bolt told Business Insider SSA on Friday, September 27th, that the problem was on the local acquirer bank’s side, and is not a case of multiple debts.

Okafor denied giving specific details about the local bank.

“The transactions were debited to cardholders only yesterday (Wednesday) due to a delay in processing. Mostly Mastercard holders were impacted. We can assure that it is safe to use credit cards on Bolt platform and all users will only be charged once for their rides.

“We are currently working with our payments processor and the local acquirer bank involved to resolve the issues swiftly, “ he explains.

The ride-hailing app said the security of rider information remains key and apologised for the inconvenience caused to all affected customers.

As part of security measures, Bolt, in partnership with a data aggregation and acquisition company, YouVerify, recently introduced an identity verification portal for drivers. If fully utilised, the portal will help to remove fraud and impersonation attempts.