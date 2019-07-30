He is responsible for managing all aspects of IT Strategy, Budgets, Applications, Network, Hardware and Management of its large IT team.

Before he was appointed as CIO of MTN Ghana, he was the CIO of Vodafone Ghana. He has also worked in senior IT roles with various industries including Banking, Logistics, Insurance and Consulting in Ghana and the UK and some other European markets.

Mr Acquah who is an alumnus of Kingston University, UK studied Computer Science. He also attended the City University Business School, UK where he pursued an MBA in Finance.

He is a fellow of the British Computer Society, a Chartered IT Professional, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and a PRINCE2 Registered Practitioner.

Bernard Acquah specializes in planning and operating IS infrastructure as well as the development and execution of plans and strategies designed to ensure optimum quality, functionality, and security. He adopts a logical and analytical approach to solving complex problems and issues with an emphasis on improving the overall customer experience.

Commenting on the appointment of Bernard Acquah, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana said, “I warmly welcome Bernard into the MTN family. We are confident that under his leadership, the IS best practices will be brought to bear to deliver more value for the MTN brand”.