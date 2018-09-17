Before-and-after photos show Hurricane Florence's catastrophic destruction in the Carolinas

news

Hurricane Florence ripped through North and South Carolina over the weekend, creating catastrophic flooding and record-setting rainfall.

The storm left at least 17 people dead, and has knocked out power for over 1 million residents in the region.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in across large portions of southern and western North Carolina, as well as portions of northeast South Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Once-bustling city centers in North Carolina and South Carolina now look completely different after enduring Florence's winds and floods.

Take a look at the destruction through these before-and-after photos taken around the two states.

New Bern Mall before Florence...

... and after.

The Havens Wharf waterfront district in Washington, North Carolina, before...

... and after.

A road in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...

... and after.

A BB&T bank branch in New Bern before...

... and after.

A Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, before...

... and after.

Near Trent River in Pollocksville, North Carolina, before...

Trent river after

Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...

... and after.