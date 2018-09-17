Before-and-after photos show Hurricane Florence's catastrophic destruction in the Carolinas

news
Hurricane Florence ripped through North and South Carolina over the weekend, creating catastrophic flooding and record-setting rainfall.
The storm left at least 17 people dead, and has knocked out power for over 1 million residents in the region.
Flash flood warnings are in effect in across large portions of southern and western North Carolina, as well as portions of northeast South Carolina and southwest Virginia.
Once-bustling city centers in North Carolina and South Carolina now look completely different after enduring Florence's winds and floods.
Take a look at the destruction through these before-and-after photos taken around the two states.
New Bern Mall before Florence...
play
New Bern Mall before Florence... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
... and after.
play
A car in a flooded parking lot outside New Bern Mall on September 14. (Michael Candelori/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Havens Wharf waterfront district in Washington, North Carolina, before...
play
The Havens Wharf waterfront district in Washington, North Carolina, before... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
... and after.
play
Floodwaters rise in Havens Wharf, Washington, on September 14 after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence. (Michael Candelori/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A road in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...
play
A road in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
... and after.
play
A car drives though rising floodwaters in Myrtle Beach on September 14. (ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
A BB&T bank branch in New Bern before...
play
A BB&T bank branch in New Bern before... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
... and after.
play
This September 14 photo of New Bern shows home furniture being displaced onto the road. (Michael Candelori/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, before...
play
A Shell gas station in Wilmington, North Carolina, before... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
... and after.
play
A damaged gas station in Wilmington on September 14. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Near Trent River in Pollocksville, North Carolina, before...
play
Near Trent River in Pollocksville, North Carolina, before... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
Trent river after
play
Two men pulling a kayak across a road flooded by Hurricane Florence in Pollocksville on September 16. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before...
play
Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, before... (Screenshot/Google Maps)
... and after.
play
Dark clouds loom over a windy Ocean boulevard in Myrtle Beach on September 14. (oe Raedle/Getty Images)