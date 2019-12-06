Vatebra Tech Hub launches a 6-month incubation programme for early-stage startups and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Startups will be provided with the resources and support they need to validate and get to product-market fit for their businesses.

The application runs till January 3, 2020, while the incubation program is scheduled to run from January 20, 2020, to July 24, 2020.

Vatebra Tech Hub, powered by the Bank of Industry has launched the 6-month incubation programme for tech startups and entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, Vatebra hub said the programme is part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to promote skills development, youth entrepreneurship and job creation in new technology and innovations.

Selection Criteria

Startups should have the following focus:

Solving a major Chronic Problem with a Minimum viable product

Identified target market with growth potential

Clearly defined revenue model or maybe generating revenue

Significantly leverages technology/internet

The Incubation Programme will be mentorship-driven. Core Modules during the Incubation program is designed to fill in any gaps in the skills, startup founders need to know to be successful: Customer development, Business strategy, Entrepreneurial Finance, Startup Legal and Product/ Technology Development and Growth, etc.

Benefits from the programme Include

Shared Office Space and the Internet for teams

Hand on Business advisory support

Access to funding from the Bank of Industry

$10,000 in AWS Credit

AWS Business Support (up to $5,000).

Office Hour with Mentors

International Market Access

Access to a wide network of Investors

The programme is supported by Bank of Industry, Amazon Web Service- Cloud services for Start-ups, HubSpot - a platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software, Ringcaptcha - SMS Marketplace that offers highly reliable SMS, OTP/voice providers.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply here.