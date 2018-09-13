As well as storm damage, Hurricane Florence will likely send venomous snakes swimming into people's homes

news

Hurricane conditions and floods are headed for North and South Carolina in the form of Hurricane Florence.

One of the consequences of major storms is that they can force wildlife — such as snakes — from their natural habitat.

In previous major storms people have found displaced snakes in their flooded homes when they returned.

North and South Carolina are home to venomous cottonmouth and copperhead snakes, as well as non-venomous species.

Hurricane Florence is starting to make its presence felt around North and South Carolina, and is due to bring powerful winds and serious flooding when it arrives in full force.

However, as well as those weather effects, the storm could bring another problem — snakes.

In common with other major storms in the region, Florence is likely to displace snakes from their normal wetland habitats and send them swimming into unusual places, including people's houses.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a local zoo official warned that snakes will likely come with Florence. The Carolinas are home to numerous venomous species, including coppermouths and cottonheads, though there are many non-venomous species as well.

Thad Bowman from "Alligator Adventure" told news site Myrtle Beach Online that locals should watch out.

Stray snakes were a common consequence of past storms, including Hurricane Harvey which hit Texas in 2017.

NBC News reported that after Harvey passed over Houston, Texas, in early September 2017, people found snakes, fire ants and even alligators in and around their homes.

All three of those animals are also native to the Carolinas.

Dr John Torres, an NBC weather expert, also said: "Bacteria in the water is a huge concern"

Accuweather's website said that snakes are one of the most common creatures people think about after a flood.

"They can be found swimming in water or hiding under debris, and they should be avoided."