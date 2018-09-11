Apple's biggest hardware event of the year kicks off tomorrow. Here's how to watch Apple's annual keynote live (AAPL)

news

Apple is holding its annual keynote event on Wednesday, where the company is expected to announce a new lineup of iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.

Business Insider will be attending and live-blogging the announcements, and the event will be livestreamed on Apple's website.

Apple's biggest hardware event of the year is almost here, the annual September keynote where new iPhones and other surprises are revealed for the first time.

This year, Apple is holding the event at Steve Jobs Theater on its new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where it's expected to announce 3 new iPhones, a new Apple Watche design, the final version of iOS 12, and other hardware and accessories.

Business Insider will be in attendance and live-blogging the entire event. Just head on over to the Tech Insider homepage on September 12th to follow along with the latest.

If you didn't get one of the exclusive invitations to Cupertino, you can also watch it from the comfort of your home or office. A livestream of the keynote event will be available on Apple's website, here.

Want to know more about what's right around the corner? Check out our list of everything Apple is expected to announce at the keynote.