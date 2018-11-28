Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple wants more iPhone owners to upgrade to the XR and XS — and it just unveiled a new promotion in time for the holidays (AAPL)

Tech Apple wants more iPhone owners to upgrade to the XR and XS — and it just unveiled a new promotion in time for the holidays (AAPL)

Apple is currently offering up to $100 extra in credit when you trade in an old iPhone for a new one.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Business Insider)
  • Apple is currently offering up to $100 extra in credit when you trade in an old iPhone for the iPhone XR or XS.
  • If you trade in an iPhone 6S, for example, Apple will give you a $200 credit rather than the usual $100, which you can put toward a new device.
  • The offer comes amid reports that sales of the new iPhones, the XR and XS, have been lagging.

If you’ve been mulling over a new iPhone purchase, now’s the time to go for it.

For a limited time, Apple is offering up to $100 extra in credit if you trade in an old device through its Giveback program. For anyone with an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, or 6S in particular, this is a sweet deal: Apple is offering twice as much credit as it usually does for those devices.

There's only one catch: Unlike Apple’s standard trade-in program, this offer requires that you buy a new device rather than receiving the amount on a gift card

Mashable was the first to spot the promotion.

null play

null

(Apple)

The deal seems like another clear sign that sales of the new iPhones are lagging.

Earlier this month, Apple announced it would no longer be reporting iPhone sales numbers — or sales numbers for any of its products — on future earnings calls, a move that investors interpreted as a bad omen for iPhone sales this year.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that Apple has cut production orders for all iPhone models, blaming weak demand.

And Foxconn, the Chinese company that makes the majority of iPhones, is said to be slashing 20 billion yuan, or $2.9 billion, in expenses ahead of what an internal memo said could be a "very difficult and competitive year," as Bloomberg reported.

Still, low demand for the new iPhones spells good news for anyone looking to buy one, at least for the time being. If you trade in an iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 8, you could be looking at as much as $300 off your new phone.

Top 3

1 Tech Here's how much it costs to use Netflix across Africabullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Mark Zuckerberg humiliated by international lawmakers for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

zuckerberg san francisco general hospital protest
Tech A San Francisco politician is trying to get Mark Zuckerberg's name removed from the hospital he donated $75M to (FB)
AWS DeepRacer
Tech Amazon is releasing a $400 self-driving toy car that you can program yourself – and it's launching a racing league to test your skills (AMZN)
Howard Sobel, attending dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, demonstrates how Botox or other anti-wrinkle medicines are applied via syringe to a patient at his office in New York City March 22, 2013.
Tech Botox is the deadliest toxin on earth. Then we started injecting it in our faces.
What Apple's website looked like in 2010.
Tech The last time Microsoft was more valuable than Apple, the Zune was still taking on the iPod (AAPL, MSFT)
X
Advertisement