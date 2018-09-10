Pulse.ng logo
Apple permanently banned InfoWars from the App Store — but it's still live on Android

Apple on Friday banned the InfoWars app from its App Store for violating the company's rules about "objectionable content." InfoWars has recently been kicked off various web platforms, but its app is still extant on the Google Play Store for Android.

Alex Jones on InfoWars. play

Alex Jones on InfoWars.

(Screenshot/Infowars)

Apple permanently banned InfoWars, the conspiracy theory outlet owned by Alex Jones, on Friday citing violations of its rules on "objectionable content."

Apple told Reuters that InfoWars had specifically violated rules on, "defamatory, discriminatory, or mean-spirited content, including references or commentary about religion, race, sexual orientation, gender, national/ethnic origin, or other targeted groups, particularly if the app is likely to humiliate, intimidate, or place a targeted individual or group in harm's way."

Alex Jones, the primary host on InfoWars, has previously claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax using child actors, and was permanently banned from Twitter for violating its abusive behaviour policy. In early August, Apple led a round of tech giants like Facebook and YouTube in scrubbing many of Jones's podcasts from iTunes.

A search for "InfoWars Official" on the App Store now brings up a suggestion for The Rebel Media's app, a far-right Canadian outlet associated with the alt-right.

The "InfoWars Official" app is still alive and well on Android, with over 100,000 downloads on the Google Play store.

This screenshot was taken by Business Insider at 10:28 BST. play

This screenshot was taken by Business Insider at 10:28 BST.

(Google Play/Business Insider)

Business Insider has contacted Google for details on its guidelines for the Google Play store, and whether InfoWars has ever infringed any of them.

