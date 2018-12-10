Apple may be working on a case that could drastically increase battery life on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR (AAPL)

news

Apple hasn't released battery cases yet for this year's iPhones, including the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

But Apple may be preparing three new battery case models for this year's iPhones, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

Great news if you've been waiting for an Apple-designed battery case for your new iPhone XS or iPhone XR: It looks as if Apple has prepared new battery cases for late-model iPhones, according to bits of information and images discovered in a new software update by 9to5Mac.

Currently, Apple sells battery cases for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. They cost $99 and their main advantage over third-party cases is that you can charge them with Apple's proprietary Lightning cable.

But for the past two years, Apple hasn't released new battery cases for the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XR, or iPhone XS Max. Those devices have improved battery life, generally, but there are still a lot of people who would rather be safe than sorry and use an official Apple battery case.

According to 9to5Mac, there are three new models of the battery case, and based on the images the notorious Apple blog discovered, the redesigned cases should have a larger battery than previous models. The report speculates that the three models would correspond to a 5.8-inch device, the iPhone XS, a 6.1-inch phone, the iPhone XR, and a 6.5-inch device, the iPhone XS Max.

Apple hasn't said anything publicly about these cases, but 9to5Mac says that it looks like they could launch before the end of the year. The original Smart Battery Case was released in December 2015.