Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a $749 iPhone with a big screen that comes in 6 colors (AAPL)

Apple just introduced the iPhone XR, a new iPhone, starting at $749, with a 6.1-inch screen — giving it more screen real estate than the iPhone 8 Plus, which has a 5.5-inch screen.

The phone will be available to order on October 19 and will start shipping on October 26.

The new device is one of three new iPhones Apple introduced Wednesday at its annual event in Cupertino, California — Apple also unveiled the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, along with the Apple Watch Series 4. At that $749 price tag, it's cheaper than either of the other two models, which start at $999 and $1099, respectively.

What separates the iPhone XR from the other devices is its LCD display, with a lower resolution than the just-announced iPhone XS and XS Max, which results in a lower price point. It also has a single-lens camera, and is made from aluminum.

The iPhone XR will also come in six colors: black, white, red, yellow, coral, and blue. It will come in three storage sizes: 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB.

Here's the iPhone XR in blue:

And here's the device in coral:

Here are the specs: