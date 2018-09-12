Apple just introduced a brand-new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 4 (AAPL)

news

Apple on Wednesday introduced a brand-new version of its best-selling smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 4.

The new watch — which Apple announced on stage at its annual iPhone event in Cupertino, California — is an update to last year's version, the Apple Watch Series 3.

The new watch has new features like the ability to measure your heart rate with an electrocardiogram, and a hardware redesign that gives it a larger display.

The Apple Watch Series 4 will come in gold, silver and space gray and will start at $399.

Here's a rundown of the specs:

A nearly edge-to-edge display — the screen is now 30% larger than previous versions.

New watch faces, including one with up to eight customizable complications, or special features

The digital crown now has haptic feedback

The speaker is 50% louder, which means it's better for making phone calls and using Siri

The back is now made from ceramic and crystal, which means radio waves can pass through the front and back for better cellular reception

A new S4 chip

A faster, 64-bit processor

A new accelerometer and gyroscope that let the watch detect falls

New heart rate tracking, including a new low heart rate notification and atrial fibrillation detection

Built-in sensors that let you take an electrocardiogram, or ECG. Apple says it has received clearance from the FDA for its heart rate tracking features

Like the Apple Watch Series 3, it will be swimproof and have built-in GPS

18 hours of battery life

It will run WatchOS 5, Apple's new smartwatch operating system

The Apple Watch Series 4 will go on sale on September 14 and will be available September 21. Watch OS 5 will be available on September 17.