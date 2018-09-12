Apple just introduced a brand-new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 4 (AAPL)

Apple has introduced a new smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4. The new watch has the ability to take an electrocardiogram, and has a redesigned look that gives it a larger display.
Apple on Wednesday introduced a brand-new version of its best-selling smartwatch: the Apple Watch Series 4.
The new watch — which Apple announced on stage at its annual iPhone event in Cupertino, California — is an update to last year's version, the Apple Watch Series 3.
The new watch has new features like the ability to measure your heart rate with an electrocardiogram, and a hardware redesign that gives it a larger display.
The Apple Watch Series 4 will come in gold, silver and space gray and will start at $399.
Here's a rundown of the specs:
The Apple Watch Series 4 will go on sale on September 14 and will be available September 21. Watch OS 5 will be available on September 17.