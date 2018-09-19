Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Apple is going to track your calls and emails and give your device a 'trust score' to combat fraud

Tech Apple is going to track your calls and emails and give your device a 'trust score' to combat fraud

Apple is going to start using your phone call and email data in an attempt to combat fraud. The data will be used to give devices a 'trust score' when customers make purchases, and it could help Apple detect fraudulent transactions, reviews, and accounts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apple CEO Tim Cook. play

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Apple is going to start using your phone call and email data in an attempt to combat fraud.
  • The data will give devices a "trust score," and it could help Apple detect fraudulent transactions, reviews, and accounts.
  • The plans were spotted when iTunes quietly updated its privacy policy.

Apple will start using call and email data to calculate trust scores for your devices in a bid to combat fraud.

First spotted by Venture Beat, a new provision has quietly appeared updated in the iTunes Store privacy page:

"To help identify and prevent fraud, information about how you use your device, including the approximate number of phone calls or emails you send and receive, will be used to compute a device trust score when you attempt a purchase. The submissions are designed so Apple cannot learn the real values on your device. The scores are stored for a fixed time on our servers."

Essentially, Apple will assign devices "trust scores" based on phone call and email data. Gizmodo said this could help Apple police fraudulent purchases, reviews, and accounts. But as Apple makes clear, the data won't sit on its servers forever.

The update comes at a time when US lawmakers are asking Apple how it handles the personal data of its users. Apple CEO Tim Cook has been consistently strident in his view that hoarding personal data is a bad thing,

"We felt strongly about privacy when no one cared," Cook said in June. "We could not see the specific details, but we could see that the building of the detailed profile on people likely would result in significant harm over time."

Business Insider has contacted Apple for comment.

Top 3

1 Tech Amazon wants your help teaching Alexa new languages — and it could...bullet
2 Tech Coca-Cola is reportedly eyeing the legal marijuana industry, and...bullet
3 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal.
Tech This SoftBank-funded startup was founded by a 24-year-old to glam up budget hotels, and it's just launched in the UK
Nigerian regulator says a $100 million debt is delaying the takeover of 9mobile
Tech Nigerian regulator says a $100 million debt is delaying the takeover of 9mobile
Scooter company Bird is launching in Brussels.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
A shuttered mall in Alexandria, Virginia.
Tech The death of big box stores could lead to a new kind of homeless housing. Here's what that might look like