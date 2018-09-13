Apple has launched 3 new phones and Twitter users react

news

Apple Inc. on Wednesday launched three new iPhones during its fall event in Cupertino and they are the most expensive smartphones ever.

The new handsets, the iPhone XS, XMax, and XR, oome with myriad options for storage, colours, screen sizes and whopping price tags that catches the eyes of end users across the world.

Just after the launch, users across social media expressed feelings about the features, quality and worth of the new smartphones. Most importantly, Apple's take on the popular Galaxy Note series made by Samsung Electronics Co. with its iPhone Xs Max.

The Galaxy Note 9, was released in August and has a 6.4-inch screen.

The iPhone Xs Max comes with a 6.5-inch screen with a price tag starting at $1,099 (N395,000).

Twitter users jokingly believed the new smartphones worth the price of a kidney and a fairly used car.

According to a Bloomberg report, “Apple’s secret weapon isn’t a particular feature, but a clever pricing strategy …”

This is what users are saying:

