Android phones everywhere are adopting the iPhone's 'notch' design — and it's causing them to miss a golden opportunity

Though Andy Rubin's Essential Phone was actually the first to introduce this design a few months before the iPhone X last year, it wasn't officially "a thing" until the iPhone X went on sale.
(Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider)
Google, in particular, is driving the adoption of notches among Android phones. Aside from the new Pixel 3 XL, Google's latest version of Android supports notched smartphone designs, which makes it easier for other Android phone makers to build those kinds of phones. Great.
(YouTube/MKBHD)
For what it's worth, copying Apple is nothing new — for better or worse.
(Thomson Reuters)
Apple's smartphone designs have inspired the industry, and countless imitators, for years. Fingerprint sensors and virtual assistants weren't "a thing" until Apple put those features in an iPhone. These days, you can't find a smartphone without those features.
(Business Insider/Steve Kovach)
It happened again this year. In the 12 months since Apple unveiled the iPhone X, with its edge-to-edge display and "notch" at the top of the phone, numerous phone makers have introduced new smartphones that look just like the iPhone X — notch and all.
(YouTube/SAMTIME)
What's particularly funny is that the notch, in many ways, represents an imperfection with current smartphones.
Still, many companies, including Google, have simply accepted the notch without challenging it, or at least shrinking it. The notch on the Pixel 3 XL is massive, for instance.
(YouTube/MKBHD)
Perhaps some phone makers think it's better to look like the competition than to try something different. But some day, probably soon, the iPhone will no longer have a notch, and other phone makers will then follow suit, eliminating the notches from their own phones. And we'll look back on this time — the Notch Era — and shake our heads in wonderment. We'll ask: Why did so many phone makers simply follow Apple, when they had a golden opportunity to jump ahead?
