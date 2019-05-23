Andela is recruiting senior and mid-level software developers in 2019. This is the basis for its 'Power of X' campaign.

Traditionally, Andela recruits entry level developers into a boot camp.

Now, it has generated enough demand to open up its doors for thousands of senior and mid-level developers.

On Tuesday, Andela announced its intention to recruit senior and mid-level software developers in 2019 as part of its new campaign, 'The Power of "X"'. This campaign earmarks its intention to scale its operations across the continent and meet growing demands from clients.

What is The Power of "X"?

Traditionally, Andela recruits entry level developers into a boot camp. The developers undergo training through a four year fellowship, during which they work on different teams of the company's clients.

Some of the candidates then stay back to become senior developers and trainers for those coming after them. However, over time, the company has received requests from other people interested in working with them who happen to not fit into the 'entry level developer' box.

So now, Andela has generated enough demand to open up its doors for thousands of these kinds of candidates -- senior and mid-level developers. It plans to hire 500 more people by the end of the year, and possibly a thousand by next year.

This expansion drive for more experienced developers underlies the 'Software Engineers to The Power of X' campaign.

Andelas new $100 million funding kitty

In January 2019, the company raised $100 million in Series D funding. Expanding its operations and workforce were core reasons for the new round of funding, alongside developing proprietary software and accelerating talent development.

Since its launch in 2014, Andela has received over 140,000+ applications to it’s Technical Leadership Program and has trained 1,000+ software engineers, who have worked with global companies including Safaricom, Invision, Viacom, and Skillshare.

Andela now accepts applications from experienced software engineers who are proficient in Ruby, Javascript (React, Node, ES6+, Angular), Python (Django or Flask) and Native Mobile Technologies for iOS or Android. The move to recruit more senior technologists is an expansion of the company’s business model.

"The most effective way to become the best in your field is to work on the most complex problems and work alongside the best people. Andela's value proposition is that our engineers work on global problems, within global teams, and are connected to the best engineering community in Africa. By this, we are empowering people to grow exponentially and accelerate their careers" Omowale David-Ashiru, Country Director, Andela Nigeria, says.

"We are excited to be part of the first generation of limitless software engineers in Africa who will play a significant role in transforming the future of technology, which we hope will be central to Africa’s economic development. At Andela, we expect our Software Engineers to gain the skills, experiences and networks that will enable them to become innovators and tech leaders in Africa and we are excited to now open up our recruitment funnel to diversify and enhance our talent pool,” she adds.