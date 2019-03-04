AMPZ wins the Lagos edition of the MEST Africa pitch competition.

AMPZ provides a platform for talents to curate their sports profile, showcase and connect to the right audience.

AMPZ, an online sports community, has won the Lagos edition of the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) Africa pitch competition.

The startup provides a platform for talents to curate their sports profile, showcase and connect to the right audience.

The sports community startup emerged the winner last Thursday after pitching to judges and a number of audience at the MEST Incubator in Lagos.

In an interview with Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse, Abdul-Jabbar Momoh, Co-founder/CEO of AMPZ, said the team is very excited to win the 2019 Lagos edition and look forward to winning the Africa Challenge in Nairobi.

“For us, we are very excited, We have always had a very optimistic approach to push our solutions out there. This tells us people are sharing our vision and have seen the possibility of what we can do.

“Our solution is the first of its kind in Africa. We are looking forward to the final and before then we are putting a lot of things in place to change our narrative before then.

“Sport is a global language and our solution is easily scalable in any region on the continent and we are catering for every sports interest.”

Momoh expressed optimism that the final is going to be a good run for the company as sports is a global business.

MEST's 2nd pan-Africa Summit in Nairobi

This win guarantees AMPZ automatic entry at the MEST's 2nd pan-Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya this June and a chance to win $50,000 in equity investment.

Other startups that pitched at the MEST incubator on Thursday include Crop2cash, Edupoint, Sonocare, Mudia Project, Sabi, Smart hub and SecureFarmer.

MEST, alongside its platinum sponsor, Microsoft, will host the second edition of the Challenge Finals at the 2019 MEST Africa Summit in June, Nairobi, Kenya.

In 2018, Accounteer, a Nigeria-based cloud accounting company, won the Lagos edition and went all the way to win the $50,000 equity investment at the Africa Challenge in South Africa.