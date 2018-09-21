America's prominent movie-theater chains, ranked from best to worst by audiences

news

A new Market Force Information survey found which theater chains are the most popular among nearly 13,000 participants.

The survey asked participants to rank each brand based on a Composite Loyalty Index, and then ranked each chain based on its average score.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas took the top spot, and swept the concessions categories for its convenience and variety.

2018 has been a big year for movies at the box office. This summer alone raked in nearly $5 billion (thanks to an early start with "Avengers: Infinity War") — the second-biggest haul for a summer ever. That's a significant improvement from last summer, which was the worst at the box office in over a decade.

That means people still enjoy going to the theater to see movies on the big screen. And they enjoy some theater chains more than others.

A new survey from customer experience management company Market Force Information found which North American movie-theater chains were audiences' favorites. Nearly 13,000 people participated in the survey, which asked participants to rank each brand based on a Composite Loyalty Index, which factored in convenience of location, seating, show time selection, available movies, types and price of concessions, box-office service, and more.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, with its unique in-theater food and drink service, took the top spot in the survey with a score of 72%. It ranked highest among moviegoers in categories like previous good experience, value for money spent, staff courtesy and helpfulness, and variety of concessions. It swept the concessions and box-office rankings.

Harkins Theatres came in a close second with an overall score of 68%, with participants ranking it the best in convenient locations and second in ticket-collector courtesy (Alamo ranked first) and showtime selection (Studio Movie Grill ranked first with a 41% score). Marcus Theatres landed at third with an overall score of 64%.

Landmark Theatres ranked first among participants in movie-title selection with a 43% score.

AMC didn't fare as well as other chains despite its efforts to compete with MoviePass this summer with its own theater-subscription program. It ranked ninth among the 11 theaters included in the survey with a score of 53%.

Brand loyalty will be especially important to chains that want to roll out their own movie-theater subscription programs to compete with MoviePass.

AMC Theatres introduced its own this summer and attracted 260,000 subscribers in its first two months, and Alamo is testing a beta that had a waitlist of over 40,000 after only a month.

Below is a chart of each chain included in the survey, and where they ranked:

Favorite Movie-Theater Chains (Overall Results)