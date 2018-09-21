Amazon's Echo devices are getting a slick new feature to help protect your home — here's how it will work (AMZN)

news

Amazon is rolling out a new home security feature to its Echo devices, called Alexa Guard.

After you tell Alexa you're leaving the house, Alexa Guard turns on — and it listens for the sounds of someone breaking into the house, or smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

If Alexa Guard hears something suspicious, it will notify you via phone notification. You can also choose to allow Alexa to send a notification to your security provider, if you have one.

Alexa Guard can also use an algorithm to randomize the lighting in your home if you're away to mimic the presence of someone being home — assuming, of course, that you have smart lighting.

Amazon has plans to integrate Alexa Guard with more existing smart security systems, but the features will initially be compatible with Amazon's own Ring home security products, as well as security systems from ADT security.