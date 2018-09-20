Amazon made a $30 wall clock with its Alexa assistant built in (AMZN)

news

What time is it? Maybe time to get a new wall clock, powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

The wall clock, somewhat unimaginatively called the Echo Clock, is Alexa-enabled and is capable of setting multiple timers at once. The clock is analog, but it has a built-in motor, so it's capable of updating the time on its own during Daylight Savings.

The clock will cost $30 and is available for pre-order starting Thursday. Amazon says it'll be available later this year.