Tech

Amazon just unveiled a brand-new $150 Echo Plus

Amazon just unveiled a brand-new $150 Echo Plus

Amazon is giving its premium Echo speaker, the Echo Plus, a major update.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
amazon echo plus play

amazon echo plus

(Matt Weinberger/Business Insider)

  • Amazon announced a range of new products and product updates to its Alexa-powered hardware line-up on Thursday.
  • Among them, Amazon unveiled an updated Echo Plus — the largest, most premium version of its smart speakers.
  • The new Echo Plus costs the same $150 as the previous version, and is available for pre-order imminently.


Amazon just introduced a brand-new Echo Plus.

The new device, which is an update to the device that debuted last year, was unveiled at an event at its headquarters in Seattle on Thursday.

The new Echo Plus will serve as a smart home hub, just like last year's version, and will have a new feature called local voice control — what that means is the device will still work when the internet goes down.

Echo Plus will cost $149.99 and will be available to preorder starting Thursday.

Developing...

