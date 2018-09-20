Amazon just unveiled a brand-new $150 Echo Plus

Amazon is giving its premium Echo speaker, the Echo Plus, a major update.
The new device, which is an update to the device that debuted last year, was unveiled at an event at its headquarters in Seattle on Thursday.
The new Echo Plus will serve as a smart home hub, just like last year's version, and will have a new feature called local voice control — what that means is the device will still work when the internet goes down.
Echo Plus will cost $149.99 and will be available to preorder starting Thursday.
Developing...