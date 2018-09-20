Pulse.ng logo
Amazon just introduced a brand new Echo Dot — it's louder and has a new design, but it's still only $50 (AMZN)

Amazon's new Echo Dot is $50 and goes on sale Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amazon Echo Dot 2018 new play

Amazon Echo Dot 2018 new

(Amazon)

Amazon has unveiled a brand-new Echo Dot. The new device costs $50 and will go on sale Thursday.

The retailer says that it's 70% louder than the older model, and sports a new fabric-covered design — a design, it should be noted, that makes it look a lot like the Google Home Mini, the search giant's own rival.

The miniature smart speaker is Amazon's best-selling Echo product, and Amazon says it's the best-selling speaker ever. Amazon unveiled the new device at an event at its headquarters in Seattle.

