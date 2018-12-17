Amazon is reportedly ramping up its pitches to TV advertisers to buy on its Fire TV platform, according to Digiday. As part of that effort, the company is building a designated video ad sales team that will specifically sell video inventory rather than bundling it with Amazon search and display advertising across the site.

Isolating video as a standalone buy signals that Amazon sees Fire TV as a specialized ad product that could quickly start generating revenue in line with or beyond rivals like Roku.

In particular, Amazon appears to be modeling itself after market leader Roku, which now makes more from advertising (platform revenue) than hardware sales: platform revenue increased 74% year-over-year (YoY) in Q3 to $100.1 million, up from $57.5 million last year in the quarter. Amazon could easily duplicate that success:

In September, Amazon said it would demand for itself 30% of the inventory that Fire TV apps sell. Roku also takes up to 30% of inventory for itself from the apps on its connected-TV (CTV) interface.

Amazon is still expected to launch an ad-supported Fire TV app similar to Roku Channel that would feature licensed TV and film content from studios. Amazon will likely make smart acquisitions as it broadens and deepens its Hollywood ties.

While Roku still has the edge on Amazon with about 32% share of US CTV users, versus 27% who have a Fire TV device Fire TV could become a key driver of AVOD ad revenue growth if Amazon can:

Demonstrate superior value (ad effectiveness) to advertisers via consumer data.

Attract a greater share of CTV device users, e.g. by offering a cheaper or more advanced dongle.

Provide better licensed content (film and TV) on its forthcoming ad-supported channel versus direct rivals like Roku Channel.

CTV device platforms could become a key battleground for AVOD dollars because of their growing reach in TV households.As traditional TV usage declines among younger audiences, and cord-cutting escalates, we expect that TVs loss will be AVODs gain. CTV devices are becoming a key gateway to TV content for many American households: 67% of US TV households now have a CTV device, up from 62% last year, per Nielsen.

And while AVODs slice of the total ad pie is stillminutecompared to linear TV, its growing at a considerable clip: Ad spending on OTT TV is projected to reach $2 billion in 2018, up 40% YoY, versus traditional TV with $63 billion, per Magna. We expect Amazon to further sweeten the pot for CTV advertising across the industry.

