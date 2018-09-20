Pulse.ng logo
Tech Amazon is making a $25 smart plug that can make almost anything in your house 'smart' (AMZN)

Amazon's new Smart Plug can make it easier and cheaper than ever to smart-ify your home.

Amazon Echo Smart Plug play

Amazon Echo Smart Plug

(Amazon)

Amazon on Thursday unveiled a new device that could turn almost any device in your house into a "smart" device.

Called the Amazon Smart Plug, the new device will plug into an outlet. You can then plug in devices like lamps, and control them using your voice. It sounds similar to competing products made by a who's who of outside electronics manufacturers, including TP-Link and Belkin.

The Smart Plug will cost $24.99 and be available for preorder starting Thursday. The device will start shipping next month.

