All the TV shows that have been canceled recently

A slew of TV shows were canceled in 2017, and the list of shows canceled in 2018 has grown rapidly since May as networks decide their schedules of new and returning shows, and figure out what they're doing in 2019.

The most recent cancelation comes from Comedy Central, which canceled the comedy "Another Period" after three seasons.

Despite slightly better reception for its second season that dropped in September, Netflix has canceled "Iron Fist" after two seasons, a show that wasn't a hit with critics. Days later, Netflix canceled Marvel's "Luke Cage," leaving many wondering why these seemingly successful superhero shows are getting the axe. And the week after that it, canceled satire series "American Vandal."

So far in 2018, networks have canceled fan favorites like "The Last Man on Earth" and "Quantico." Fox also canceled its quirky cop comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," but NBC picked it up for another season less than two days later.

ABC also canceled the previously renewed "Roseanne" revival, after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. However, ABC announced a spin-off called "The Conners" without Barr that premiered in October.

In 2018, the streaming giants are canceling more shows than ever as well, with many getting cut on Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix.

So if you're wondering why a show you love hasn't returned in 2018, it might have been canceled. (You can also use this list to see what shows are not returning in the fall or in 2019.)

Here are all the shows that were canceled in 2017 and 2018, including those from networks and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon:

Canceled in 2018:

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

Its fourth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.

"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

Its fifth season, set to air in 2019, will be its last.

"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

"Living Biblically — CBS, one season

"Ash Vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — Netflix, four seasons

*Season four of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres in May 2018, and there are talks that a follow-up movie is in the works.*

"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons

"Transparent" will end after its upcoming fifth season, which will not star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired over sexual harassment allegations made by two women (which he has denied).

"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

"Valor" — The CW, one season

"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

Within days of cancellation, NBC picked up the show for a sixth season.

"The Last Man on Earth" — Fox, four seasons

"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons

"The Brave" — NBC, one season

"Taken" — NBC, two seasons

"Deception" — ABC, one season

"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

Amazon picked up the show for a fourth season.

"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

"The X-Files" revival — Fox, two seasons

"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons

"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season

"Me Myself, & I" hasn't been officially canceled, but it might as well be: after six episodes, it was pulled from the schedule.

"9JKL" — CBS, one season

"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

"Gotham" — Fox, five seasons

It's fifth season, expected to debut in Fall 2018 will be its last.

"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

Its fifth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.

"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

"The Royals" — E!, four seasons

In December 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was fired from the series after the completion of season four following sexual harassment allegations against him made by female cast members, writers and crew on "The Royals" and his previous show, "One Tree Hill."

"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

After picking it up for a second season, ABC canceled the revival after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

"Colony" — USA, three seasons

"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

"Homeland" will return for its eighth and final season in June 2019.

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, 12 seasons

The 12th and final season will premiere Fall 2018, and you can expect a series finale Spring 2019.

"Dietland" — AMC, one season

"The Deuce" — HBO, three seasons

"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix

"Nathan For You" — Comedy Central, four seasons

"Orange Is the New Black" — Netflix, seven seasons

*The show will return for its seventh and final season in 2019*

"All About the Washingtons" — Netflix, one season

Marvel's "Luke Cage" — Netflix, two seasons

"American Vandal" — Netflix, two seasons

"Good Behavior" — TNT, two seasons

"Reverie" — NBC, one season

“Salvation” — CBS, two seasons

"Another Period" — Comedy Central, three seasons

Canceled in 2017:

"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons

The series will end in 2019 with its fourth season.

"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season

"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season

"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season

"Will" — TNT, one season

"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season

"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season

"Time After Time" — ABC, one season

"Doubt" — CBS, one season

"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season

"Frequency" — The CW, one season

"Powerless" — NBC, one season

"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season

"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season

"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season

Amazon canceled this show about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald shortly after renewing it for a second season.

"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season

"Pitch" — Fox, one season

"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season

"Making History" — Fox, one season

"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season

"APB" — Fox, one season

"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season

"Training Day" — CBS, one season

"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season

"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season

"Emerald City" — NBC, one season

"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season

"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season

"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season

"Eyewitness" — USA, one season

"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons

"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons

"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons

"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons

"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons

"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons

"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons

"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons

"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons

"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons

"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons

"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons

"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons

"Love" — Netflix, three seasons

"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons

"Playing House" — USA, three seasons

"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons

"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons

"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons

"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons

"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons

"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons

"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons

"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons

"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons

"Reign" — The CW, four seasons

"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons

"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons

"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons

"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons

A two-hour movie, set to air in 2018, will end the series.

"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons

The fourth and final season will air in 2018.

"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons

"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons

"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons

"You're the Worst" — FXX, five seasons

Its fifth season, which is set to air in Fall 2018, will be its last.

"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons

"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons

"Girls" — HBO, six seasons

"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons

"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons

"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons

"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons

"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons

Its upcoming sixth season, which has been delayed because of rewrites around the departure of Kevin Spacey, will be its last.

"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons

"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons

Its seventh season, now airing, will be its last.

"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons

Its seventh season, set to air in 2018, will be its last.

"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons

"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons

"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons

Its upcoming seventh season will be its last.

"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons

"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons

The ninth season, currently airing, is its last season.

"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons

Final episodes will air in 2018.

"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons