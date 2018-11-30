All the TV shows that have been canceled recently

A slew of TV shows were canceled in 2017, and the list of shows canceled in 2018 has grown rapidly since May as networks decide their schedules of new and returning shows, and figure out what they're doing in 2019.
The most recent cancelation comes from Comedy Central, which canceled the comedy "Another Period" after three seasons.
Despite slightly better reception for its second season that dropped in September, Netflix has canceled "Iron Fist" after two seasons, a show that wasn't a hit with critics. Days later, Netflix canceled Marvel's "Luke Cage," leaving many wondering why these seemingly successful superhero shows are getting the axe. And the week after that it, canceled satire series "American Vandal."
So far in 2018, networks have canceled fan favorites like "The Last Man on Earth" and "Quantico." Fox also canceled its quirky cop comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," but NBC picked it up for another season less than two days later.
ABC also canceled the previously renewed "Roseanne" revival, after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. However, ABC announced a spin-off called "The Conners" without Barr that premiered in October.
In 2018, the streaming giants are canceling more shows than ever as well, with many getting cut on Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix.
So if you're wondering why a show you love hasn't returned in 2018, it might have been canceled. (You can also use this list to see what shows are not returning in the fall or in 2019.)
Here are all the shows that were canceled in 2017 and 2018, including those from networks and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon:
Canceled in 2018:
"The Mayor" — ABC, one season
play
"The Mayor" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons
play
"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons (Hulu)
"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons
play
"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons (Amazon)
"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season
play
"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season (Amazon)
"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season
play
"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season (Amazon)
"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons
play
"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons (ABC)
"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season
play
"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons
play
"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons (TNT)
"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season
play
"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons
play
"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons (Amazon Prime Video)
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons
play
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons (The CW)
Its fourth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.
"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons
play
"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons (YouTube screencap)
Its fifth season, set to air in 2019, will be its last.
"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons
play
"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons (BBC)
"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season
play
"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"Living Biblically — CBS, one season
play
"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season (CBS)
"Ash Vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons
play
"Ash Vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons (Starz)
"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons
play
"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons (Hulu)
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — Netflix, four seasons
play
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — Netflix, four seasons (Netflix)
*Season four of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres in May 2018, and there are talks that a follow-up movie is in the works.*
"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons
play
"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons (Amazon)
"Transparent" will end after its upcoming fifth season, which will not star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired over sexual harassment allegations made by two women (which he has denied).
"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season
play
"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season (The CW)
"Valor" — The CW, one season
play
"Valor" — The CW, one season (The CW)
"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons
play
"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons (FOX)
"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons
play
"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons (Fox)
Within days of cancellation, NBC picked up the show for a sixth season.
"The Last Man on Earth" — Fox, four seasons
play
Will Forte stars on Fox's comedy with the deceptive title "The Last Man on Earth." (Fox)
"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons
play
"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons (Michael Courtney/FOX)
"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons
play
"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons (ABC)
"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons
play
Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman on ABC's "Designated Survivor." (ABC)
"The Brave" — NBC, one season
play
"The Brave" — NBC, one season (NBC)
"Taken" — NBC, two seasons
play
"Taken" — NBC, two seasons (NBC)
"Deception" — ABC, one season
"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons
play
"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons (Fox)
"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons
play
"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons (SyFy)
Amazon picked up the show for a fourth season.
"The Crossing" — ABC, one season
play
"The Crossing" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Great News" — NBC, two seasons
play
"Great News" — NBC, two seasons (Eric Liebowitz/NBC)
"The X-Files" revival — Fox, two seasons
play
"The X-Files" revival — Fox, two seasons (Ed Araquel/FOX)
"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season
play
"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season
play
"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season
play
"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season
play
"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons
play
"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons (CBS)
"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season
play
"Me, Myself & I" stars Bobby Moynihan, left, and Jaleel White. (Neil Jacobs/CBS)
"Me Myself, & I" hasn't been officially canceled, but it might as well be: after six episodes, it was pulled from the schedule.
"9JKL" — CBS, one season
play
"9JKL" — CBS, one season (CBS)
"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons
play
"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons (Jessica Brooks/CBS)
"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons
play
"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons (Jeffrey Neira / CBS)
"Gotham" — Fox, five seasons
play
"Gotham" — Fox, five seasons (Jeff Neumann/FOX)
It's fifth season, expected to debut in Fall 2018 will be its last.
"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons
play
"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons (Danny Feld/The CW)
Its fifth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.
"Ghosted" — Fox, one season
play
"Ghosted" — Fox, one season (Fox)
"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons
play
"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons (CBS)
"Shooter" — USA, three seasons
play
"Shooter" — USA, three seasons (USA)
"The Royals" — E!, four seasons
play
"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons (E!)
In December 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was fired from the series after the completion of season four following sexual harassment allegations against him made by female cast members, writers and crew on "The Royals" and his previous show, "One Tree Hill."
"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons
play
"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons (Freeform)
"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season
play
"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season (ABC)
After picking it up for a second season, ABC canceled the revival after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.
"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons
play
"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons (Joe Lederer/NBC)
"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons
play
"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons (NBC)
"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons
play
"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons (Freeform)
"Colony" — USA, three seasons
play
"Colony" — USA, three seasons (USA)
"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons
play
"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons (Showtime)
"Homeland" will return for its eighth and final season in June 2019.
"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season
play
"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season
play
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, 12 seasons
play
"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, 12 seasons (CBS)
The 12th and final season will premiere Fall 2018, and you can expect a series finale Spring 2019.
"Dietland" — AMC, one season
play
"Dietland" — AMC, one season (AMC)
"The Deuce" — HBO, three seasons
play
"The Deuce" — HBO, three seasons (YouTube/HBO)
"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix
play
"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix (Netflix)
"Nathan For You" — Comedy Central, four seasons
play
"Nathan for You" — Comedy Central, four seasons (Comedy Central/"Nathan For You")
"Orange Is the New Black" — Netflix, seven seasons
play
"Orange Is the New Black" — Netflix, seven seasons (Netflix)
*The show will return for its seventh and final season in 2019*
"All About the Washingtons" — Netflix, one season
play
"All About the Washingtons" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
Marvel's "Luke Cage" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Marvel's Luke Cage." (Netflix)
"American Vandal" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"American Vandal" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"Good Behavior" — TNT, two seasons
play
"Good Behavior" — TNT, two seasons (TNT)
"Reverie" — NBC, one season
play
"Reverie" — NBC, one season (NBC)
“Salvation” — CBS, two seasons
play
“Salvation” — CBS, two seasons (CBS)
"Another Period" — Comedy Central, three seasons
play
"Another Period" — Comedy Central, three seasons (Comedy Central)
Canceled in 2017:
"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons
play
"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons (USA Network)
The series will end in 2019 with its fourth season.
"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season
play
"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season (CBS)
"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season
play
"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season
play
"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season (Matt Dinerstein/NBC)
"Will" — TNT, one season
play
"Will" — TNT, one season (TNT)
"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season
play
"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season
play
"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"Time After Time" — ABC, one season
play
"Time After Time" — ABC, one season (ABC/Sarah Shatz)
"Doubt" — CBS, one season
play
"Doubt" — CBS, one season (JoJo Whilden/CBS)
"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season
play
"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season (Tristar Television/Amazon)
"Frequency" — The CW, one season
play
"Frequency" — The CW, one season (Bettina Strauss/The CW)
"Powerless" — NBC, one season
play
"Powerless" — NBC, one season (NBC)
"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season
play
"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season (Cliff Lipson/CBS)
"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season
play
"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season (Amazon Studios/Jessica Miglio)
"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season
play
"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season (Amazon Studios)
Amazon canceled this show about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald shortly after renewing it for a second season.
"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season
play
"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season (Syfy)
"Pitch" — Fox, one season
play
"Pitch" — Fox, one season (Ray Mickshaw / FOX)
"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season
play
"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season (Netflix)
"Making History" — Fox, one season
play
"Making History" — Fox, one season (Qantrell Colbert/FOX)
"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season
play
"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season (Syfy)
"APB" — Fox, one season
play
"APB" — Fox, one season (Chuck Hodes / FOX)
"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season
play
"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season (Fox)
"Training Day" — CBS, one season
play
"Training Day" — CBS, one season (Michael Yarish/CBS)
"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season
play
"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season (Karen Ballard/netflix)
"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season
play
"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season (MTV)
"Emerald City" — NBC, one season
play
"Emerald City" — NBC, one season (Rico Torres/NBC)
"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season
play
"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season (Eddy Chen/The CW)
"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season
play
"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season (ABC)
"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season
play
"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season (Guy D'Alema/FOX)
"Eyewitness" — USA, one season
play
"Eyewitness" — USA, one season (USA Network)
"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons
play
"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons (Michael Becker / FOX)
"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons
play
"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons (Adam Taylor/FOX)
"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons
play
"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons (Paul Schiraldi/HBO)
"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons
play
"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons (HBO)
"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons
play
"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons (Trae Patton/CBS)
"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons
play
"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons (ABC/Richard Cartwright)
"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons
play
"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons (ABC)
"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons
play
"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons (Netflix)
"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons
play
"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons (ABC/Kevin Foley)
"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons
play
"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons (ABC)
"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons
play
"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons (Netflix)
"Love" — Netflix, three seasons
play
"Love" — Netflix, three seasons (Netflix)
"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons
play
"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons (Michael Gibson/FXX)
"Playing House" — USA, three seasons
play
"Playing House" — USA, three seasons (USA)
"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons
play
"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons (Chris Haston/NBC)
"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons
play
"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons (CBS)
"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons
play
"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/CBS)
"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons
play
"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons (HBO)
"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons
play
"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons (Nicole Rivelli/Bravo)
"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons
play
"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons (Disney Channel)
"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons
play
"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons (Amazon)
"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons
play
"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons (ABC)
"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons
play
"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons (Hulu)
"Reign" — The CW, four seasons
play
"Reign" — The CW, four seasons (Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW)
"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons
play
"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons (Tina Rowden/FOX)
"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons
play
"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons (Sony Pictures Television / Starz)
"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons
play
"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons (Comedy Central)
"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons
play
"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons (BET)
A two-hour movie, set to air in 2018, will end the series.
"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons
play
"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons (SyFy)
The fourth and final season will air in 2018.
"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons
play
"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons ("Masters of Sex" on Showtime)
"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons
play
"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons (AMC)
"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons
play
"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons (A&E)
"You're the Worst" — FXX, five seasons
play
Chris Greere (Byron Cohen/FX)
Its fifth season, which is set to air in Fall 2018, will be its last.
"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons
play
"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons (BBC America)
"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons
play
"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons (Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)
"Girls" — HBO, six seasons
play
"Girls" — HBO, six seasons (HBO)
"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons
play
"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons (Scott Green/NBC)
"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons
play
"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons (ABC)
"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons
play
"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons (MTV)
"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons
play
"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons (Freeform)
"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons
play
"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons (Netflix)
Its upcoming sixth season, which has been delayed because of rewrites around the departure of Kevin Spacey, will be its last.
"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons
play
"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons (Hulu)
"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons
play
"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons (ABC)
Its seventh season, now airing, will be its last.
"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons
play
"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons (FOX/"New Girl")
Its seventh season, set to air in 2018, will be its last.
"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons
play
"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons (Adam Newacheck/Comedy Central)
"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons
play
"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons (Freeform)
"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons
play
"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons (HBO)
Its upcoming seventh season will be its last.
"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons
play
"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons (Annette Brown/The CW)
"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons
play
"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons (ABC)
The ninth season, currently airing, is its last season.
"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons
play
"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons (Cartoon Network)
Final episodes will air in 2018.
"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons
play
"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons (Patrick McElhenney/FOX)