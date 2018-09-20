All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018

As the year flies by, the list of canceled TV shows piles up.
While there's been somewhat of a quiet period since May, some networks are still cutting shows throughout the summer.
The most recent cancellation comes from AMC, which just confirmed to Vulture that "Dietland" will end after only one season.
ABC canceled the previously renewed "Roseanne" revival in late May, after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. However, ABC announced a spin-off called "The Conners" without Barr coming this fall.
In other notable cancellations, USA's critically acclaimed "Mr. Robot" will end with its upcoming fourth season, and CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" is ending after 12 seasons.
We'll update this list as more are announced.
Here are all the shows that have been canceled this year, including those from networks and Netflix:
Amazon
Amazon (Amazon)
"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season
"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season
"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons
"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons
"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons
The upcoming fifth season, which will not star Jeffrey Tambor, will be its last. Tambor was fired after Amazon investigated allegations of sexual harassment made by two women (Tambor has denied them).
ABC
"The Mayor" — ABC, one season
"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons
"The Crossing" — ABC, one season
"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons
The third season, and series, finale will air May 17.
"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season
"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season
"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season
"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons
"Deception" — ABC, one season
"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season
"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season
After picking it up for a second season, ABC canceled the revival after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.
CBS
"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season
"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons
"Me, Myself & I" — CBS, one season
"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, twelve seasons
The show's final season premieres this fall.
"9JKL" — CBS, one season
"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons
"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons
"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons
The CW
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons
Its fourth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.
"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season
"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons
Its fifth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.
"Valor" — The CW, one season
Fox
"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons
NBC has decided to bring "Brooklyn Nine Nine" back for another season.
"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons
"The Last Man on Earth" — Fox, four seasons
"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons
"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons
"Ghosted" — Fox, one season
HBO
"Here and Now" — HBO, one season
Hulu
"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons
"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons
NBC
"Shades of Blue" — NBC, three seasons
"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons
"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons
"Rise" — NBC, one season
"Great News" — NBC, two seasons
"The Brave" — NBC, one season
"Taken" — NBC, two seasons
Netflix
"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons
"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season
"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season
"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season
"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season
USA
"Colony" — USA, three seasons
"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons
The series will end in 2019 with its fourth season.
"Shooter" — USA, three seasons
Other networks:
"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons
"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons
"Ash vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons
"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons
Its fifth season, set to air in 2019, will be its last.
"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons
Amazon picked up the show for a fourth season.
"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons
"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons
"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons
"Homeland" will return for its eigth and final season in June 2019.
"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons
In Decemer 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was fired from the series after the completion of season four following sexual harassment allegations against him made by female cast members, writers and crew on "The Royals" and his previous show, "One Tree Hill."
"Dietland" — AMC, one season
