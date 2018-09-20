Pulse.ng logo
All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018

Tech All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018

The list of canceled TV shows on networks like ABC, NBC, The CW, CBS, or digital streaming services like Netflix and Amazon is piling up fast.

As the year flies by, the list of canceled TV shows piles up.

While there's been somewhat of a quiet period since May, some networks are still cutting shows throughout the summer.

The most recent cancellation comes from AMC, which just confirmed to Vulture that "Dietland" will end after only one season.

ABC canceled the previously renewed "Roseanne" revival in late May, after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. However, ABC announced a spin-off called "The Conners" without Barr coming this fall.

In other notable cancellations, USA's critically acclaimed "Mr. Robot" will end with its upcoming fourth season, and CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" is ending after 12 seasons.

We'll update this list as more are announced.

Here are all the shows that have been canceled this year, including those from networks and Netflix:

Amazon

Amazon play

Amazon

(Amazon)


"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season play

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon)


"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season play

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon)


"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons play

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

(Amazon)


"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons play

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

(Amazon)


"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons

"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons play

"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons

(Amazon)

The upcoming fifth season, which will not star Jeffrey Tambor, will be its last. Tambor was fired after Amazon investigated allegations of sexual harassment made by two women (Tambor has denied them).



ABC

ABC play

ABC

(ABC)


"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season play

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons play

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

(ABC)


"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

"The Crossing" — ABC, one season play

"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons play

"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

(ABC/Phillipe Bosse)

The third season, and series, finale will air May 17.



"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season play

"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season play

"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season play

"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons

"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons play

"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC)


"Deception" — ABC, one season

"Deception" — ABC, one season play

"Deception" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season play

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season play

"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

(ABC)

After picking it up for a second season, ABC canceled the revival after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.



CBS

Erinn Hayes and Kevin James. play

Erinn Hayes and Kevin James.

(David Giesbrecht/CBS)


"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season

"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season play

"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season

(CBS)


"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons

Judd Hirsch as Arthur, left, and Jermaine Fowler as Franco on "Superior Donuts." play

Judd Hirsch as Arthur, left, and Jermaine Fowler as Franco on "Superior Donuts."

(Monty Brinton/CBS)


"Me, Myself & I" — CBS, one season

"Me, Myself &amp; I" stars Bobby Moynihan, left, and Jaleel White. play

"Me, Myself & I" stars Bobby Moynihan, left, and Jaleel White.

(Neil Jacobs/CBS)


"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, twelve seasons

play

(CBS)

The show's final season premieres this fall.



"9JKL" — CBS, one season

"9JKL" — CBS, one season play

"9JKL" — CBS, one season

(CBS)


"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons play

"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

(Bill Inoshita/CBS)


"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons play

"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

(Jeffrey Neira / CBS)


"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons play

"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

(Neil Jacobs/CBS)


The CW

The CW play

The CW

(The CW)


"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons play

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

(The CW)

Its fourth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season play

"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

(The CW)


"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons play

"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

(Tyler Golden/The CW)

Its fifth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Valor" — The CW, one season

"Valor" — The CW, one season play

"Valor" — The CW, one season

(The CW)


Fox

Fox play

Fox

(Fox)


"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons play

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

(Fox)

NBC has decided to bring "Brooklyn Nine Nine" back for another season.



"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons play

"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

(FOX)


"The Last Man on Earth" — Fox, four seasons

Will Forte stars on Fox's comedy with the deceptive title "The Last Man on Earth." play

Will Forte stars on Fox's comedy with the deceptive title "The Last Man on Earth."

(Fox)


"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons play

"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

(Fox)


"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons play

"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

(Michael Courtney/FOX)


"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

"Ghosted" — Fox, one season play

"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

(Fox)


HBO

HBO play

HBO

(HBO)


"Here and Now" — HBO, one season

"Here and Now" — HBO, one season play

"Here and Now" — HBO, one season

(HBO)


Hulu

Hulu play

Hulu

(Greg Lewis/Hulu)


"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons play

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

(Hulu)


"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons play

"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

(The Path)


NBC

NBC play

NBC

(NBC)


"Shades of Blue" — NBC, three seasons

"Shades of Blue" — NBC, three seasons play

"Shades of Blue" — NBC, three seasons

(Michael Parmelee/NBC)


"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons play

"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

(NBC)


"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons play

"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

(Joe Lederer/NBC)


"Rise" — NBC, one season

"Rise" — NBC, one season play

"Rise" — NBC, one season

(NBC)


"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

"Great News" — NBC, two seasons play

"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

(Eric Liebowitz/NBC)


"The Brave" — NBC, one season

"The Brave" — NBC, one season play

"The Brave" — NBC, one season

(NBC)


"Taken" — NBC, two seasons

Clive Standen as young Bryan Mills on NBC's "Taken." play

Clive Standen as young Bryan Mills on NBC's "Taken."

(NBC)


Netflix

Netflix play

Netflix

(Netflix)


"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons play

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season play

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season play

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season play

"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season play

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season play

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


USA

USA play

USA

(USA)


"Colony" — USA, three seasons

"Colony" — USA, three seasons play

"Colony" — USA, three seasons

(USA)


"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons

"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons play

"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons

(USA)

The series will end in 2019 with its fourth season.



"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

"Shooter" — USA, three seasons play

"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

(USA)


Other networks:

Other networks: play

Other networks:

(SyFy)


"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons play

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

(TNT)


"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons play

"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

(BBC)


"Ash vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

"Ash vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons play

"Ash vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

(Starz)


"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons play

"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

(Comedy Central)

Its fifth season, set to air in 2019, will be its last.



"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons play

"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

(SyFy)

Amazon picked up the show for a fourth season.



"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons play

"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

(Freeform)


"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons play

"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

(Freeform)


"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons play

"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

(Showtime)

"Homeland" will return for its eigth and final season in June 2019.



"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons

"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons play

"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons

(E!)

In Decemer 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was fired from the series after the completion of season four following sexual harassment allegations against him made by female cast members, writers and crew on "The Royals" and his previous show, "One Tree Hill."



"Dietland" — AMC, one season

"Dietland" — AMC, one season play

"Dietland" — AMC, one season

(AMC)


