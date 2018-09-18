All the Emmy-winning TV shows you can watch on Netflix, from 'Black Mirror' to 'Godless'

news

Netflix looks like it might soon replace HBO as the perennial Emmy Awards favorite, following the award show's 70th annual broadcast on Monday night.

Netflix and HBO tied for the most Emmy wins of any network on Monday with 23 wins each. During the main broadcast, Netflix edged out HBO in the wins count seven to six.

The streaming service also led all networks in nominations for the first time this year with 112 nods, surpassing HBO's 108 nominations.

In 2017, Netflix took home 20 Emmys from 91 nominations — second to HBO's 29 wins and 111 nominations.

Netflix's rapid ascent comes as HBO's executives are seeking to expand the quantity of the cable outlet's offerings to reach a "broad" audience and better compete with streaming rivals like Netflix, though not exactly at "Netflix-levels of investment." Netflix will famously have spent $8 billion on content this year, with much of its resources going to original content.

Below we've listed all of Netflix's Emmy-winning shows and documentaries, the awards they won on Monday, and their respective Rotten Tomatoes critics scores:

"The Crown"

Emmy(s) won: 5 (Claire Foy - outstanding lead actress in a drama series; Stephen Daldry - outstanding directing for a drama series; outstanding cinematography for a single camera series; outstanding casting for a drama series; outstanding costumes for a period fantasy Series limited series or movie)

Critics score: 90%

Netflix description: "This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Black Mirror"

Emmy(s) won: 4 ("USS Callister" - outstanding television movie; outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special; outstanding sound editing for a limited series, movie, or special; outstanding single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie)

Critics score: 89%

Netflix description: "This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity's greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Godless"

Emmy(s) won: 3 (Jeff Daniels - outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie; Merritt Wever - outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie; Carlos Rafael Rivera - outstanding original main title theme music)

Critics score: 87%

Netflix description: "A ruthless outlaw terrorizes the West in search of a former member of his gang, who’s found a new life in a quiet town populated only by women."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Queer Eye"

Emmy(s) won: 3 (Outstanding structured reality program; outstanding picture editing for a structured or competition reality program; outstanding casting for a reality program)

Critics score: 93%

Netflix description: "Grab some tissues! An all-new 'Fab Five' serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels."

Watch it on Netflix.

"GLOW"

Emmy(s) won: 2 (Outstanding stunt coordination for a comedy series or a variety program; outstanding production design for a narrative program half hour or less)

Critics score: 97%

Netflix description: "In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind 'Orange Is the New Black.'"

Watch it on Netflix.

"Seven Seconds"

Emmy(s) won: 1 (Regina King - outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie)

Critics score: 78%

Netflix description: "The death of a 15-year-old African American boy in Jersey City sets off a police cover-up and a search for the truth."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Strong Island"

Emmy(s) won: 1 (Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking)

Critics score: 100%

Netflix description: "The forces of family, grief and racial injustice converge in this Oscar-nominated documentary exploring the murder of filmmaker Yance Ford's brother."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Wild Wild Country"

Emmy(s) won: 1 (Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series)

Critics score: 98%

Netflix description: "When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Stranger Things"

Emmy(s) won: 1 (Outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series)

Critics score: 94%

Netflix description: "When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl."

Watch it on Netflix.

"John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City"

Emmy(s) won: 1 (Outstanding writing for a variety special)

Critics score: 100%

Netflix description: "John Mulaney relays stories from his childhood and 'SNL,' eviscerates the value of college and laments getting older in this electric comedy special."

Watch it on Netflix.

"Dave Chappelle: Equanimity"

Emmy(s) won: 1 (Outstanding variety special, pre-recorded)

Critics score: N/A

Netflix description: "Comedy titan Dave Chappelle caps a wild year with two stand-up specials packed with scorching new material, self-reflection and tough love."

Watch it on Netflix.