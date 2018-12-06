Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Airtel Nigeria plans to operate mobile money platform

Tech Airtel is banking on its 40 million subscribers to operate the largest and secure mobile money platform in Nigeria

Airtel says it is banking on it over 40 million customers and its retail footprint across major regions in Nigeria to drive financial inclusion.

  • Published:
Airtel is banking on its 40 million subscribers to operate the largest and secure mobile money platform in Nigeria play Segun Ogunsanya, Airtel MD (Businessday)

Airtel Nigeria says it is planning to operate the largest and most secure mobile money platform in the country through a subsidiary.

The telco, in a statement released on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, said it will apply for the Payment Service Bank licence through a subsidiary as directed in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s guidelines, adding that it had a vision of becoming the largest and most secure PSB in Nigeria.

Segun Ogunsanya, managing director, Airtel Nigeria, said Nigeria's second largest network provider will use the PSB facilities to promote financial inclusion as well as enhance access to financial services to the rural poor, low-income earners and financially excluded of the society.

We welcome the development and we express profound appreciation to the CBN for its commitment to driving financial inclusion through technology,” Ogunsanya said.

Airtel says it is banking on it over 40 million customers and its retail footprint across major regions in Nigeria to drive the financial inclusion.

Airtel is banking on its 40 million subscribers to operate the largest and secure mobile money platform in Nigeria play

Airtel Billboard in Lagos, Nigeria

(Independent Newspaper)

 

MTN and Glo are also eyeing licences

Last month, MTN Group Ltd said it will pick up an application to become a payment service bank and enter the financial service sector with mobile money in December.

In October 2018, the Central Bank of Nigeria released draft guidelines for licencing and regulations of payment service banks (PSBs) in the country.

According to the apex bank, the PSBs will facilitate transactions in remittance services, micro-savings and withdrawal services in a technology-driven environment to further deepen financial inclusion and onboard 80% of bankable adults by 2020.

Top 3

1 Tech MTN, Nigeria agree to settle $8.1 billion repatriation case...bullet
2 Tech Gwyneth Paltrow says Jeff Bezos hasn't answered her emails asking...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Meng Wanzhou.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
sheryl sandberg facebook coo
Tech Facebook's board backs COO Sheryl Sandberg over her calls to investigate George Soros (FB)
null
Tech There are 42 exotic weapons in 'Destiny 2' right now — and we've ranked them all from best to worst
AbbVie revealed on Wednesday that it had halted patient enrollment in a late-stage clinical trial for a small-cell lung cancer drug after poor patient outcomes.
Tech A cancer drug that AbbVie acquired in a $10 billion deal is looking more and more like a failure (ABBV)
X
Advertisement