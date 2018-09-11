Pulse.ng logo
Ahead of Norm Macdonald's new Netflix show, he says he's glad the MeToo movement has slowed down and expresses sympathy for Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr

Comedian Norm Macdonald defended Louis C.K., Chris Hardwick and Roseanne Barr in a new interview ahead of his upcoming Netflix talk show. He said he's "happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit" and he doesn't think Barr is a racist.

norm macdonald has a show play

norm macdonald has a show

(Netflix)

  • Comedian Norm Macdonald defended Louis C.K. and Chris Hardwick, both of whom have been accused of sexual misconduct, as well as Roseanne Barr, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of his upcoming Netflix talk show.
  • Macdonald said he was "happy the MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit."
  • "There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day," Macdonald said of C.K. and Barr.
  • He said that he didn't think Barr was a racist, and only voted for Trump because of her political opinions about Israel.

Comedian Norm Macdonald is making some controversial comments ahead of his upcoming Netflix talk show, "Norm Macdonald Has a Show." In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald defended Louis C.K. and Chris Hardwick, and said it was "crazy" of people to think Roseanne Barr was racist.

Macdonald told THR that he was "happy the MeToo movement has slowed down a little bit."

"It used to be, 'One hundred women can't be lying,'" Macdonald said. "And then it became, 'One woman can't lie.' And that became, 'I believe all women.' And then you're like, 'What?' Like, that Chris Hardwick guy I really thought got the blunt end of the stick there."

Hardwick was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra in June, but recently returned as host of AMC's "Talking Dead" after an internal investigation.

Macdonald added that there was no forgiveness when a person is accused of sexual misconduct in the MeToo era. He said he thought that, eventually, "a completely innocent person of prominence" would end up "sticking a gun in his head and ending it" due to allegations.

Macdonald went on to defend Louis C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct last year, and Roseanne Barr, who was fired from ABC's "Roseanne" reboot in May after she made racist remarks on Twitter.

"There are very few people that have gone through what they have, losing everything in a day," Macdonald said. "Of course, people will go, 'What about the victims?' But you know what? The victims didn't have to go through that."

Macdonald wrote for the original "Roseanne" and the reboot, and said that he didn't think Barr is racist, but rather supported Trump because of her stance on Israel.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Norm Macdonald Has a Show" premieres on Netflix September 14.

