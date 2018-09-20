Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

After turmoil, the next James Bond movie has a new director: Cary Joji Fukunaga of 'True Detective'

Tech After turmoil, the next James Bond movie has a new director: Cary Joji Fukunaga of 'True Detective'

The director behind the first season of "True Detective" and the anticipated "Maniac" series on Netflix will be taking the reins of the 25th James Bond movie next.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beasts Of No Nation 5 Idris Elba and Cary Fukunaga play

Beasts Of No Nation 5 Idris Elba and Cary Fukunaga

(Netflix)

  • Cary Joji Fukunaga has signed on to direct James Bond 25.
  • The director is best known for helming the first season of HBO's "True Detective" and the acclaimed Netflix movie, "Beasts of No Nation."
  • Bond 25's original director, Danny Boyle, left the project a month ago over creative differences.

James Bond 25 has found a director to replace Danny Boyle, and it's a very interesting choice.

The official Bond Twitter account on Thursday announced that Cary Joji Fukunaga, known best for directing the acclaimed first season of HBO's "True Detective," will be taking the reins.

Production will begin on March 4, 2019 with a release date set for February 14, 2020, according to the tweet.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary," Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were quoted as saying in another tweet in the thread. "His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."

Fukunaga has become one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood after the stylish first season of "True Detective" wowed everyone. Since then, he directed the first Netflix original movie, "Beasts of No Nation," and on Friday his latest project will be released on the streaming giant ("Maniac," a trippy 10-episode series starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone).

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle was original signed on to direct the untitled 25th 007 movie but left over "creative differences."

Top 3

1 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's...bullet
2 Tech 17 photos show Hurricane Florence's devastating flooding from the skybullet
3 Tech We tasted the first lab-grown sausage made without killing...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Amazon just accidentally leaked details about two new Echo devices ahead of an event today
Prince.
Tech 13 songs you had no idea were written by Prince
shipyard
Tech 'It's a nightmare scenario': A radioactive object was found in San Francisco's new $8 billion neighborhood
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the International Astronautical Congress on September 29, 2017 in Adelaide, Australia.
Tech Elon Musk usually reveals new details about SpaceX's plan to colonize Mars at this annual conference. The next one is in 2 weeks, but Musk hasn't said whether he's going.
X
Advertisement