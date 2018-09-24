Pulse.ng logo
After a surprise screening, 'Suspiria' is being praised as one of the best horror movies of the year and 'bats--- crazy'

Director Luca Guadagnino's "Suspiria" remake made a surprise visit to Fantastic Fest for a secret screening on Sunday, and people who saw it are praising the film as a "masterpiece," a "stunning experience," and one of the best horror films of the year.

Suspiria Amazon play

Suspiria Amazon

(Amazon)

  • Luca Guadagnino's supernatural horror remake, "Suspiria," screened at Fantastic Fest on Sunday and those who saw it gave it high praise.
  • The film has been called a masterpiece that is "bats--- crazy," "an orgasmic fever dream," and one of the best horror films of the year.
  • "Suspiria," which stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, comes to theaters October 26.

The upcoming horror remake "Suspiria" debuted at Venice Film Festival earlier this month to an eight-minute standing ovation, but a divided critical reception. But the film was shown at a secret screening at Fantastic Fest on Sunday, and those who saw it this time gave it high praise.

The movie, from "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, is a remake of the 1977 supernatural horror film of the same name about a dance academy that is a front for something far more terrifying. The remake, which comes to theaters October 26, stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

"Suspiria" has received rave reviews online that praise it as a "masterpiece," an "orgasmic fever dream," a "stunning experience," and one of the best horror films of the year.

A.V. Club wrote that the film is "high art, a two and-a-half-hour wallow in the primal recesses of the human psyche that’s alternately calculatedly subdued and completely bats--- crazy."

CinemaBlend wrote that Guadagnino "has created a work that shares key DNA with its predecessor while still standing very much on its own," and the film "coalesces as a stunning, horrifying nightmare that is as shockingly gorgeous as it is unsettling."

Below are more reactions to the movie on Twitter following its screening at Fantastic Fest:

