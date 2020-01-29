This is in Ghana's quest to find long term solution to the menace of solid waste by treating and generating power from the treated waste in the country.

The project is expected to help close the carbon cycle by developing the value chain of the process with the production and utilization of compost, which would be sold to farmers to boost agriculture and cut down on mineral fertilizer whilst improving the soil structure.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in Ghana, Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng who spoke at the ceremony on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, said the Plant is expected to be built and operated within four years as a pilot, after which 10 or more will be expected to be built within the next 10 to 20 years in different regions.

The Plant will be situated in Atwima Nwabiagya in the Ashanti Region.

Under the project, the Mr Frimpong-Boateng explained that the “sun and other biodegradable materials would be used to create and generate energy and biogas while plastics and other things would go through paralysis to also produce energy.

“We are involving all the universities that are engaged in energy production and the research institutions as well, who are expected to help lay the foundation that would help Ghana build its own energy systems in a few years’ time”, he added

“It is an environmental and sanitation project, which would help us clean our environment and generate energy that would compromise solar and would involve various sector Ministries, including the Local Government, Agriculture, Education, Energy and Sanitation.”

The Minister described the project as a reflection of Ghana-German cooperation, which was also tightening the relationship between the two countries.

He said the universities had a critical role to play to ensure that Ghana was able to turn its raw materials that were becoming a menace into a better source of alternative.