A visual guide to Mark Wahlberg's daily routine, which involves waking up at 2:30 a.m. and 2 breakfasts

news

Mark Wahlberg shared a look at his daily routine on Instagram on Tuesday and it starts at 2:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

The actor makes time for two breakfasts, two showers, two workouts, family time, and "cryo chamber recovery" each day, among other things.

It also includes a half hour of golfing and multiple snacks throughout the day.

And it has gotten results for Wahlberg, who was the highest-paid actor of 2017, taking home $68 million according to Forbes.

We've put together this handy, visual guide to Walhberg's rigorous routine.

Check out the schedule below:

2:30 a.m. — Wake up and pray

3:15 a.m. — Breakfast

3:40-5:15 a.m. — Workout

5:30 a.m. — Post-workout meal

6 a.m. — Shower

7:30 a.m. — Golf

8 a.m. — Snack (also at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.)

9:30 a.m. — Cryo chamber recovery

Cryotherapy is "a procedure that involves standing in a chamber of up to -90 degrees Celsius for a couple of minutes (because any longer would literally kill you)," lasts for an hour.

11 a.m. — Family time/meetings/work calls

1 p.m. — Lunch

2 p.m. — Meetings/work calls

3 p.m. — Pick up kids from school

4 p.m. — Second workout

5 p.m. — Shower

5:30 p.m. —Dinner/Family time

7:30 p.m. — Bed