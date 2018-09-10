A new Pixelbook laptop from Google may have just leaked in an online ad

news

We're now less than a month away from Google's big hardware event, and another of its upcoming products may have just leaked.

Gadget site Chrome Unboxed on Sunday published what may be the first image of the Pixelbook 2, a laptop that Google is expected to announce at its hardware event on October 9.

The image, which is in the form of a Chromebook advertisement, shows a similar design to the original Pixelbook that came out last year, with one notable difference: slimmer bezels, or edges around the screen.

Take a look:

Typo aside, the ad appears to be legitimate — according to Chrome Unboxed, clicking on the "Shop now" button took the user to the Pixelbook page of the Google Store.

Like last year's Pixelbook, the device appears to be a convertible laptop-tablet hybrid with a foldable screen and compatible stylus, called the Pixelbook Pen. The original Pixelbook cost $999, plus an additional $99 for the pen.

This isn't the first Google product to leak before the upcoming event. In recent weeks, numerous photos and videos have leaked that appear to reveal the design and specs of the Pixel 3 phone. In fact, someone seems to have left one of the new phones in the back of a Lyft car last week.

Google's Made By Google event will be held in New York City on October 9.