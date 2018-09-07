Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A new leaked photo reveals a Nokia phone with five rear camera lenses

Tech A new leaked photo reveals a Nokia phone with five rear camera lenses

A new leaked image shows a Nokia smartphone with five rear camera lenses, the same design that appeared in leaked sketches of a Nokia device from earlier this year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(IT Home)

  • A new leaked image shows a Nokia smartphone with five rear camera lenses.
  • This is the same design that appeared in sketches of a Nokia device that leaked earlier this year.
  • The five lenses would reportedly play different roles, like telephoto, black and white, and color.

A new smartphone from Nokia may be taking the dual smartphone camera trend one step further.

The phone, which appears in a new leaked photo, has five camera lenses on the back of the device. This is the same design that appeared in sketches of a Nokia phone leaked earlier this year.

It's not clear why a smartphone would need five camera lenses, but The Next Web reports that the lenses would each have a distinct role, like telephoto, black and white, color, and something it calls "multi-lens pixel synthesis." The phone also has what appears to be a flash and some sort of focusing apparatus.

According to IT Home, the Chinese site that leaked the image, the device is likely the Nokia 9 or Nokia 10. The phone has both Nokia and Zeiss branding, but there's a good reason for that: as The Verge explains, HMD Global — a Finnish company that now produces Nokia phones — started working with Zeiss in 2017 to put its camera lenses on Nokia phones.

HMD Global isn't the only company seemingly working on a futuristic multi-lens smartphone. Light, a startup known for its 16-lens camera, reportedly plans to unveil a smartphone with up to nine lenses later this year.

Top 3

1 Tech People are talking about this amazing photo of Jack Dorsey and Alex...bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
3 Tech Congressman shuts down far-right protester during Twitter CEO...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Tech International Institute of Tropical Agriculture wins 2018 Africa Food Prize award worth $100,000
Screen Shot 2018 09 07 at 10.23.42 AM
Tech Try the first Mega Man game in almost a decade with the new demo for 'Mega Man 11'
Tech 9 electrifying facts about Juha Suojanen, Kenya's first electric cab service CEO
null
Tech Elon Musk says he has big ideas for an electric plane, but that it 'isn't necessary right now'