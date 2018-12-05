A huge new 'Fortnite' mode just leaked — here's what we know

news

The world's biggest game, "Fortnite," is getting a new mode named "Creative."

The new mode focuses on creation without limitations — it's similar to the creative mode in "Minecraft."

Players can create minigames in the new mode, or simply use it to build worlds.

"Fortnite" is getting a new "Creative" mode, and it may arrive as soon as this week.

That's according to a leak from popular "Fortnite" YouTuber Lachlan, who published a video detailing the mode — then removed the video, likely due to the fact that Epic Games has yet to officially announce the new game mode.

Between Lachlan's popularity and the internet being what it is, copies of the original video are still swirling around. During the introduction, Lachlan explains that Epic Games flew him and "a bunch of creators" to the North Carolina-based headquarters of the "Fortnite" studio. He says that he spent a few days playing with the new mode, and it's, "awesome."

So, what is it?

Like the name implies, Creative mode allows players to create custom islands within the trappings of "Fortnite."

Think of it like an infinite version of the building system that's already a crucial component of "Fortnite." You can fly through the air, pick up existing objects and copy/move them, and create from nothing — no need to collect resources!

If that sounds a lot like the creative mode in "Minecraft," that's because it's very similar.

Along those lines, friends are able to join up with you to help create and play around on the maps. You can add various game modes to your custom levels as well — traditional stuff like Deathmatch — and revisit your custom levels to play later.

For now, it looks like the mode may only head to the PC. That said, without an official announcement, there's only so much info to go on thus far. Epic Games didn't respond to a request for comment, but it sounds like something more official is coming in the very near future.

