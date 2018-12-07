Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A former spy boss said Facebook could threaten democracy if it isn't 'controlled'

Tech A former spy boss said Facebook could threaten democracy if it isn't 'controlled'

Facebook needs external regulation and control, according to GCHQ's former boss Robert Hannigan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Facebook a threat to democracy? play

Facebook a threat to democracy?

(Getty)

  • Former British spy chief Robert Hannigan has said Facebook could threaten democracy unless it is controlled.
  • Hannigan was previously chief of the UK's domestic intelligence agency, GCHQ.
  • He told the BBC that Facebook wasn't a "fluffy charity" and squeezes profit from users' data.
  • External regulation is required to curtail its power, he said.

The former head of Britain's domestic intelligence agency GCHQ has said Facebook poses a threat to democracy unless it is "controlled and regulated."

In an interview with the BBC's "Today" programme, Robert Hannigan said Facebook's primary goal was to squeeze every drop of profit from its users' data.

He said: "This isn't a kind of fluffy charity providing free services. It's is a very hard-headed international business and these big tech companies are essentially the world's biggest global advertisers, that's where they make their billions.

Read more: Internal emails show Mark Zuckerberg saying what's good for the world is not necessarily what's good for Facebook

"So in return for the service that you find useful they take your data... and squeeze every drop of profit out of it."

He added that Facebook was "potentially" a threat to democracy if "it isn't controlled and regulated."

"But these big companies, particularly where there are monopolies, can't frankly reform themselves. It will have to come from outside," he said.

Former GCHQ boss Robert Hannigan with the Queen. play

Former GCHQ boss Robert Hannigan with the Queen.

(Reuters)

Hannigan was head of GCHQ until January 2017. He has since been critical about Silicon Valley firms and their approach to tackling extremism on their networks.

The idea that Facebook is a threat to democracy is an emerging, troubling narrative for the social network, which generally tries to portray itself as a force for good and downplays its role as a powerful media platform.

Politicians have woken up to the concept that Facebook, with its population of more than 2 billion users, may be as powerful as governments, and that false information spread on its platform has the potential to sway elections or bring disaster. The UN said earlier this year that fake news spread on Facebook had a "determining role" in fuelling hatred against the persecuted Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

Molly Scott Cato, a European politician who helped fellow lawmakers grill Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a Brussels hearing in May, told Business Insider at the time: "He's totally out of his depth — he talks about setting Facebook up in college with this homey story and I'm, like, 'Christ, this guy has the fate of European democracy in his hands and he doesn't know what to do.'"

Hannigan's criticism was prompted by the release of a cache of internal Facebook documents by UK Parliament on Wednesday, which appeared to show the internal deliberations of Facebook around the value of user data, discussions about violating their privacy on Android, and squashing competitors. The documents are part of a legal case against Facebook brought by developer Six4Three in the US.

But Facebook said the documents are misleading without context. A spokesman said on Wednesday: "As we've said many times, the documents Six4Three gathered for their baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context."

You can read more about the cache of Facebook documents here.

Top 3

1 Tech Elon Musk said the Boring Company will show off its first tunnel on...bullet
2 Tech Apple's squid emoji was mercilessly mocked by a famous California...bullet
3 Tech A top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested....bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei.
Tech China says the US is acting like a 'despicable rogue' over the arrest of Huawei's CFO
null
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today
Moderna therapeutics
Tech Moderna just priced the biggest IPO in biotech history, valuing the startup at $7.5 billion
San Bruno YouTube shooting police
Tech Google denies claims that it didn’t alert part-time workers about the active shooter at YouTube — but at least one temp says it’s a ‘big fat lie’ (GOOGL, GOOG)
X
Advertisement