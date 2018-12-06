Pulse.ng logo
A famous California aquarium mocked a huge error in Apple's squid emoji

The Monterey Bay Aquarium pointed out that Apple misplaced the squid's siphon, meaning it was upside down.

Pictured: An actual squid.

(Shutterstock)

Apple's squid emoji has been lambasted by the Monterey Bay Aquarium for being anatomically inaccurate.

The aquarium tweeted on Wednesday, pointing out a huge flaw in Apple's rendering of the cephalopod.

In particular, the aquarium took issue with the siphon, the muscular tube which the squid uses to breathe, get rid of waste, and propel itself backwards through the water.

According to Emojipedia, the squid emoji first made its debut in 2016. Business Insider has contacted Apple to ask whether it plans to alter the design.

Apple has been known to change its emojis in response to public opinion. A preview of a bagel emoji drew such ire from New Yorkers in October that Apple changed it to include cream cheese.

