A blind, worm-like creature has been named after President Donald Trump in recognition of his attitude to climate change.

The limbless amphibian that is in danger due to climate change, and has a habit of burying its head in the sand, has been named "Dermophis donaldtrumpi."

EnviroBuild, a sustainable building materials company, paid $25,000 to name the creature as part of a fundraiser for the Rainforest Trust, a nonprofit conservation group.

Aidan Bell, the group's co-founder, said in a statement on Tuesday:"Burrowing its head underground helps Donald Trump when avoiding scientific consensus on anthropogenic climate change and also appointed several energy lobbyists to the Environment Agency, where their job is to regulate the energy industry."

"As Demorphus donaldtrumpi is an amphibian, it is particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change and is therefore in danger of becoming extinct as a direct result of its namesake's climate policies," he said.

"EnviroBuild is not an overtly political organization, but we do feel very strongly that everyone should do everything they can to leave the world in a better way than they found it," he added.

The company also shared an edited image of the creature with Trump-like hair on its head.

The creature was recently discovered, and the name still has to undergo a peer review.

"The name will still have to undergo peer review, something that biologists EnviroBuild have spoken to had stressed the importance of, butmultiple species are named after Presidents, and this amphibian will soon join the vulnerable list," Bell said.

It is not the first animal named after Trump: in early 2017, a small moth with a yellowish-white coif of scales that looks like hair was named "Neopalpa donaldtrumpi."

Trump on climate change

In November, Trump said that he didn't believe the findings of his own administration's report on the impacts of climate change and the economic effects it is predicted to have on the US.

The report's findings were dire , stating that the average temperature could increase by as much as 11 degrees by the end of this century.

The president also contradicted the findings of his own administration earlier that month, when he said that he believes climate change can go back on its own.

He has also disputed the level of impact humans have had on the planet. "We do have an impact, but I don't believe the impact is nearly what some scientists say, and other scientists dispute those findings very strongly," he said in November.

