Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A 58-story luxury condo skyscraper in San Francisco is tilting and sinking — here's everything that's gone wrong in the past decade

Tech A 58-story luxury condo skyscraper in San Francisco is tilting and sinking — here's everything that's gone wrong in the past decade

Millennium Tower, a 58-story skyscraper, has sunk 17 inches and tilted 14 inches, causing many residents to speculate about safety issues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco's Millennium Tower has been sinking and tilting for years — but its homeowners may have finally found a solution.

On December 3, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Millennium Tower Homeowners Association will put forward a $100 million plan to address the tower's instability.

Since its opening in 2009, the 58-story skyscraper has sunk 17 inches and tilted another 14 inches to the northwest, generating concerns among residents that the building's foundation could jeopardize their safety.

The structure's unsteady footing has given rise to a host of other controversies, including weakened home values, accusations of fraud, and years of legal battles. Residents have also complained of mysterious odors, bubbling floors, cracked walls, and a giant fissure in a window on the 36th floor.

But developers have not determined the cause of the tilting and sinking. Though investigators insist the structure is sound, they face mounting apprehension about the building's future.

Here's a history of everything that's gone wrong with the tower in the past decade.

The $350 million development was proposed in 2002, and construction began three years later.

The $350 million development was proposed in 2002, and construction began three years later. play

The $350 million development was proposed in 2002, and construction began three years later.

(Wikimedia Commons)

The building's designer, Handel Architects, is responsible for the World Trade Center Memorial in Lower Manhattan.

At the time of its construction, the tower was the first skyscraper to be built in downtown San Francisco in two decades.



The tower opened to the public in April 2009.

The tower opened to the public in April 2009. play

The tower opened to the public in April 2009.

(Beck Diefenbach/Reuters)

At 58 stories high, the tower is the tallest residential building in San Francisco. Owners of the building's multimillion-dollar luxury condos enjoy panoramic views of the Bay Area and easy access to the city's downtown.

The high-rise is missing its 13th and 44th floors because of superstition among Chinese and American buyers.



In less than five weeks of sales, the tower sold $100 million worth of condos, with units ranging from $1.6 million to $10 million.

In less than five weeks of sales, the tower sold $100 million worth of condos, with units ranging from $1.6 million to $10 million. play

In less than five weeks of sales, the tower sold $100 million worth of condos, with units ranging from $1.6 million to $10 million.

(Vanguard Properties)

The tower's grand penthouse sold for $9.4 million in 2009.

In exchange for a hefty price tag, homeowners gained access to a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse, a temperature-controlled wine locker, and concierge service, among other luxury amenities.



Since its opening, the tower has attracted celebrity tenants such as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, the Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, and the venture capitalist Tom Perkins.

Since its opening, the tower has attracted celebrity tenants such as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, the Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, and the venture capitalist Tom Perkins. play

Since its opening, the tower has attracted celebrity tenants such as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, the Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, and the venture capitalist Tom Perkins.

(Coldwell Banker)


All was well until 2010, when construction began on the Salesforce Transit Center (formerly the Transbay Transit Center) next door.

All was well until 2010, when construction began on the Salesforce Transit Center (formerly the Transbay Transit Center) next door. play

All was well until 2010, when construction began on the Salesforce Transit Center (formerly the Transbay Transit Center) next door.

(Google Earth; Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

The agency responsible for the transit center, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, hired a consulting firm to investigate how the excavation could affect the tower.



Its report found that the tower had sunk 10 inches into the ground — 4 inches more than the builders had predicted for the entire lifetime of the structure.

Its report found that the tower had sunk 10 inches into the ground — 4 inches more than the builders had predicted for the entire lifetime of the structure. play

Its report found that the tower had sunk 10 inches into the ground — 4 inches more than the builders had predicted for the entire lifetime of the structure.

(Vanguard Properties)


In 2014, a nine-month independent safety review determined that the sinking did not pose a safety risk.

In 2014, a nine-month independent safety review determined that the sinking did not pose a safety risk. play

In 2014, a nine-month independent safety review determined that the sinking did not pose a safety risk.

(Beck Diefenbach/Reuters)


More unsettling news came in 2015, when residents learned that the building had sunk 16 inches and tilted 2 inches to the northwest.

More unsettling news came in 2015, when residents learned that the building had sunk 16 inches and tilted 2 inches to the northwest. play

More unsettling news came in 2015, when residents learned that the building had sunk 16 inches and tilted 2 inches to the northwest.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Tenants also complained of cracks in the walls of the parking garage and floors bubbling up from moisture.



The reports kicked off a feud between the tower's developer, Millennium Partners, and the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

The reports kicked off a feud between the tower's developer, Millennium Partners, and the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. play

The reports kicked off a feud between the tower's developer, Millennium Partners, and the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.

(Greg Sandoval/Business Insider)


Millennium Partners claims that the construction of the Salesforce Transit Center is responsible for the sinking.

Millennium Partners claims that the construction of the Salesforce Transit Center is responsible for the sinking. play

Millennium Partners claims that the construction of the Salesforce Transit Center is responsible for the sinking.

(Greg Sandoval/Business Insider)

To build the center, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority had to dig a massive hole in the shared land. Developers contend that construction workers pumped too much water out of the ground while the transit center was being built, causing the sand to compress and the tower to sink.



The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, meanwhile, has argued that the tower was built on an unstable foundation.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, meanwhile, has argued that the tower was built on an unstable foundation. play

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, meanwhile, has argued that the tower was built on an unstable foundation.

(Eric Risberg/AP)

According to the agency, this caused the sinking long before the transit center moved in next door. It also says the tower's concrete structure should have been anchored to bedrock to support its weight — a conclusion echoed by some homeowners.



In August 2016, residents filed a class-action lawsuit against Millennium Partners, claiming that the developers were aware of the sinking as early as 2008.

In August 2016, residents filed a class-action lawsuit against Millennium Partners, claiming that the developers were aware of the sinking as early as 2008. play

In August 2016, residents filed a class-action lawsuit against Millennium Partners, claiming that the developers were aware of the sinking as early as 2008.

(AP/Eric Risberg)

Residents are seeking to recover the value of their condos, which have depreciated by an average of $320,000 per unit, SFGate reported, citing the city's assessor. Those attempting to sell have been forced to slash their listing prices or pull their units off the market.

In July 2017, NBC Bay Area described about 50 residents as saying they were "stuck with nearly worthless condos."



Months later, the city attorney, Dennis Herrera, filed a similar suit.

Months later, the city attorney, Dennis Herrera, filed a similar suit. play

Months later, the city attorney, Dennis Herrera, filed a similar suit.

(Jeff Chiu/AP)

"My office has a duty to protect all the taxpayers of San Francisco," Herrera said at a press conference in November 2016. "We are not going to sit by and allow a developer — or anyone else — to enrich themselves at the expense of others by hiding crucial information."



Hall of Famer Joe Montana also sued the developer in May 2017, seeking a $2.7 million reimbursement for his condo and $1 million in "consequential damages."

Hall of Famer Joe Montana also sued the developer in May 2017, seeking a $2.7 million reimbursement for his condo and $1 million in "consequential damages." play

Hall of Famer Joe Montana also sued the developer in May 2017, seeking a $2.7 million reimbursement for his condo and $1 million in "consequential damages."

(Redfin, Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, received a reduced price on their apartment in exchange for promoting the building and allowing their names to be used in marketing material, the lawsuit says.

Their lawsuit names Millennial Partners, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection.



In November 2016, the European Space Agency released satellite imagery that it says shows the tower sinking at a rate of 2 inches a year.

In November 2016, the European Space Agency released satellite imagery that it says shows the tower sinking at a rate of 2 inches a year. play

In November 2016, the European Space Agency released satellite imagery that it says shows the tower sinking at a rate of 2 inches a year.

(European Space Agency)

Its estimate was double what engineers originally predicted.



In July 2017, a report claimed once again that the building was safe, as residents complained of unexplained odors and openings in the walls.

In July 2017, a report claimed once again that the building was safe, as residents complained of unexplained odors and openings in the walls. play

In July 2017, a report claimed once again that the building was safe, as residents complained of unexplained odors and openings in the walls.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The report, commissioned by the City of San Francisco, found that the sinking did not have "a significant effect on the building's safety" and did not compromise its ability to resist strong earthquakes.

While some homeowners were comforted by the report, others called it "superficial." The findings, which analyzed the building's condition, were based on a previous report issued by the developer.



To stop the tilting, engineers proposed a renovation costing $200 million to $500 million.

To stop the tilting, engineers proposed a renovation costing $200 million to $500 million. play

To stop the tilting, engineers proposed a renovation costing $200 million to $500 million.

(Vanguard Properties)

The fix would involve anchoring one side of the building to bedrock — which is more compact and tends to shake less than sand — and allowing the other side to continue sinking until it evened out.

The plan is one of many competing proposals to retrofit the skyscraper. One professor of architectural design even suggested building a second structure next door whose counterweight could stabilize the tower.



In September, an apartment owner detected a large crack in his window on the high-rise's 36th floor.

In September, an apartment owner detected a large crack in his window on the high-rise's 36th floor. play

In September, an apartment owner detected a large crack in his window on the high-rise's 36th floor.

(Department of Building Inspection/AP)

That same day, residents reported hearing a series of creaking noises, followed by a loud pop. The discovery set off a monthlong investigation, during which the city threatened to "yellow tag" the building, marking it as potentially hazardous to residents.

Around the same time, a drone inspecting the tower hit another building nearby before crashing to the ground.

The investigation ultimately determined that the crack was caused by an "exterior impact," not any sinking or tilting. But the engineering firm hired to inspect the window did not elaborate on what caused the collision.



That same month, the San Francisco Superior Court ruled that the Transbay Joint Powers Authority must pay a portion of Millennium Partners' legal bills.

That same month, the San Francisco Superior Court ruled that the Transbay Joint Powers Authority must pay a portion of Millennium Partners' legal bills. play

That same month, the San Francisco Superior Court ruled that the Transbay Joint Powers Authority must pay a portion of Millennium Partners' legal bills.

(Eric Risberg/AP)

A 2009 agreement stipulated that the Transbay Joint Powers Authority would protect the developer from "all claims, expenses, and liabilities" related to the shared land. According to the judge, this makes it responsible for two claims filed by the homeowners association, but not any claims related to any attempt by Millennium Partners to defraud homeowners.



The San Francisco Chronicle reported in September that taxpayers could be on the hook for up to $15.7 million in legal fees.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in September that taxpayers could be on the hook for up to $15.7 million in legal fees. play

The San Francisco Chronicle reported in September that taxpayers could be on the hook for up to $15.7 million in legal fees.

(Eric Risberg/AP)

Most of the fees have been used to fend off claims by the developer and homeowners, including hiring witnesses and conducting scientific models, the Chronicle reported.



To date, nine lawsuits have been filed about the tower's tilting and sinking.

To date, nine lawsuits have been filed about the tower's tilting and sinking. play

To date, nine lawsuits have been filed about the tower's tilting and sinking.

(Vanguard Properties)

Thirty to 40 law firms are involved in the tower's legal disputes. The main case — which involves Millennium Partners, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, the homeowners association, and individual tenants — is scheduled to go to trial in June 2019.



In December, the Millennium Tower Homeowners Association proposed a nearly $100 million plan to address the tower's safety and structural concerns.

In December, the Millennium Tower Homeowners Association proposed a nearly $100 million plan to address the tower's safety and structural concerns. play

In December, the Millennium Tower Homeowners Association proposed a nearly $100 million plan to address the tower's safety and structural concerns.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The proposal suggests upgrading the perimeter by drilling 52 new piles into the bedrock. The original developer, Mission Street Development LLC, has already agreed to perform the upgrade.

If the plan is approved by a panel of experts, retrofitting could begin in late winter or early spring, the Chronicle reported. The work itself could take around 18 months.

Melia Robinson contributed reporting.



Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech This beautiful $300 security camera can recognize faces and keep...bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech I've used the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR — here's which one I'd recommend buying (AAPL)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Tech Google is taking on one of Microsoft’s smartest acquisitions with a new tool for app developers (GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT)
friends
Tech 'Friends' will remain on Netflix in 2019, but a deal with AT&T raises new questions about the show's streaming future
Ericsson Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg speaks at a news conference in Stockholm January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
Tech Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg explains the company's massive reorganization
X
Advertisement