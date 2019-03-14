The Nigerian market is witnessing an increase in the number of affordable smartphones entering the country.

We looked at seven smartphones you can get within N50,000 ($140) or less.

This will help you to make a better decision when you want to buy a new mobile phone at an affordable price.

Between 2016 and 2017, the Nigerian market witnessed an increase in the number of affordable smartphones entering the country.

In a report by Jumia on the mobile market sector, the trajectory growth for the period was around 31% which indicated a strong mobile penetration for the year 2018.

With this development, the Mobile and Telecom industry contributed more than N30 trillion to the Nigerian economy in Q3 2017.

Though not without any negative impact, fraudsters have also used to the avenue to flock fake phones into the country. This has caused the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigerian Communications Commission to set up a committee to combat trade using fake and substandard mobile devices.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse looks at quality smartphones you can get with N50,000 ($140) or less in Nigeria:

1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus – N50,000

Screen size: 6 Inch

Processing and storage: 32GB + 2GB RAM

Camera: Rear 13MP + 5MP Selfie

Operating Software (OS)S: Android 8.1 Oreo

Other features: Dual Sim, 4G LTE

2. Tecno Camon X CA7 – N49,000

Screen size: 6 inch

Processing and storage: 3GB+32GB ROM

Operating Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Camera: Rear 16MP+20MP

Other features: Dual SIM, 4G LTE

3. Nokia X5 – N49,000

Screen size: 5.86-Inch

Processing and storage: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Operating Software: Android 8.1

Camera: (13.0MP + 5.0MP + 8.0MP)

Other features: 4G LTE

4. Infinix Hot 6 - N45,000

Screen size: 6-Inch

Processing and storage: 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM

Operating Software: Android 8.1

Camera: 13MP + 8MP

Other features: Dual Sim, 4G LTE

5. Gionee F103 Pro – N49,000

Screen size: 5 inch

Processing and storage: 3GB RAM + 16GB ROM

Operating Software: Android OS, V6.0 Marshmallow (Amigo 3.2)

Camera: 13MP + 13MP

6. Motorola Moto C – N45,000

Screen size: 5 inch

Processing and storage: 16 GB + 1G

Operating Software: Android 7.0

Camera: 13MP + 13MP

Other feature: 4G LTE

7. Huawei Y5 Prime - 2018 – N49,000