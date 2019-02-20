Social media has become the trend in this digital world. It is therefore important to make good use of this media. It may generate some income in your pocket.

In order to maximize your campaign performance of your various social media platforms, you need to measure your every effort.

These six tools will give you the numbers you need to develop an effective social media marketing plan.

1. Awario

Awario is a social media monitoring and listening tool designed to help individuals and businesses discover conversations about their brands, products, or services so they can monitor the discussions, know the public's prevailing sentiments, and monitor the trends.

It also analyses people on social media who’ve used your keywords.

By creating alerts, you can get a step-by-step comparison of your social media performance against that of your competition.

2. Snaplytics

Snaplytics provides detailed performance data for Instagram and Snapchat, including insights on stories and overall follower growth. With Snaplytics, you can easily see which acquisition methods work best, and what causes spikes and falls in engagement levels, helping to optimize your platform approach.

3. Rival IQ

Rival IQ is a robust marketing intelligence tool that you can use for in-depth competitive analysis. It allows you to enter your company along with your competitors to research website design, social media activity, and search optimization. It analyzes posts, likes, and comments from all the major social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest. The platform is integrated with Google Analytics, enabling it to display a comprehensive picture of how your customers get to you, and what they do when they arrive.

4. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is one of the most popular social media management tools, and analytics is a big part of what the platform provides. The system's user interface takes the form of a dashboard and supports social network integrations for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube.

Hootsuite's team management tools provide data on various elements, including how long it takes for mentions, comments and private messages to be responded to and resolved.

5. Keyhole

Keyhole is a social media monitoring tool which also provides deep analytics for users. It tracks data from any public Instagram account, as well as metrics surrounding hashtags and keywords. It also gives deep analytics for Twitter.

The tool also provides insights into influencers and trends within your niche, as well as audience demographics, languages and locations.

6. Sotrender

Sotrender is an analytical platform that measures the efficiency of social media communication. It is a powerful analytics tool which highlights where conversations about your brand take place, which content performs best and how your audience engages with each. The tool covers Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and it analyzes competitors’ performance as well, making it easy for you to compare your results.

Based on the performed analysis, the tool also provides tips on what to improve in your marketing strategy.