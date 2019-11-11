This exactly is what fuels our mandate of Inclusion – Exclusion. Techplus is a platform that connects, fosters and enables tech inclusion for social change and enterprise and this we have achieved through the years via Events, Esports, Content and Media, and Consulting.

This year’s 2019 edition is themed Digital Social Innovation. Why DSI?

Up until recently, it would have been mandatory to speak and understand more than one language to be able to connect and survive within a foreign culture. But now, with Neural Text To speech (Neural TTS) in Artificial Intelligence and Mixed reality that gap has been bridged. This is just one of many that exemplify DSI. DSI is simply proffering innovative solutions to how we survive as social beings, dependent on one another across sectors. With this at the top of our minds, we thought it well to curate a platform where these conversations that propel and evoke solution-based thinking can be had hence, Digital Social Innovation.

Here are five facts about Techplus 2019: Digital Social Innovation

Main Event

Silas Adekunle Profile DSI

The main event is scheduled to hold on the 16th of November at Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island. It will feature Keynotes from Silas Adekunle, World renowned Robotics Engineer and Dr. Wendy Okolo, Aeronautics Engineer at NASA.

Dr. Wendy Okolo, Aeronautics Engineer at NASA

There will also be Panel Discussions and Tech Talks on tracks such as: AI and Robotics, Fintech, Governance and Policy, Health Tech, Agrotech, Women in Tech, Esports, Energy and Future Workplace.

Speakers

Hon. Akin Alabi (Naira bet)

Some of the other speakers that will be present to lead conversations are Hon. Akin Alabi (Naira bet), Dr Sid, Jackye (BBN), Bolanle Banwo (The Female Designer Movement), Karounwi Anuoluwapo (Yorlang), Babs Ogundeyi, Bukola Akingbade (kacheza), Debo Odunlana, Dele Bakare, Gabriel Okeowo, Funto Akinbesehin, Lola Esan, Odunayo Eweniyi (Piggyvest), Ola Brown(Flying Doctor), Osagie Alonge(Opay), Samson Ogbole, Tobi Aigbogun and more.

Design Masterclass

Omobolanle Banwo

Bolanle Banwo lead instructor at Geneza School of Design will be taking a Design Masterclass powered by Google Women Will. Register at bit.ly/TP19DesignMasterclass

Esports Competition

Dr Sid

The Esports competition will run concurrently. This competition features four titles: Fortnite, PUBG, FIFA20 and MK11 with PC gaming as a side attraction. Prize winnings are over N1,000,000, We are on the hunt for a champion gamer. Both Esports and Conferences kick off at 10am.

Wrap Party

After a long day of gaming, conferencing and designing, there will be a wrap party to round off the event. DJ Neptune will be live to keep attendees grooving till mama calls!

It is four days to go and it is not an event you will want to miss. Register at bit.ly/techplus2019 but peradventure you won’t be able to make it for one reason or the other? You can follow live on our various media platforms via @techplusng on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Come and glean from the knowledge of industry experts and start you own inclusion journey

See you there!!!

