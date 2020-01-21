Africa Talking (AT) Labs, Lori Systems and SunCulture have been picked to host Global Entrepreneurship Laboratory (G-Lab) projects.

The three startups will be working in collaboration with the Cambridge-based MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s top-ranked business schools.

Teams of MBA students from MIT Sloan will be working on-site in Kenya to provide them with “high-impact insight and analysis”.

Africa Talking (AT) Labs, Lori Systems and SunCulture have been picked to host Global Entrepreneurship Laboratory (G-Lab) projects in what is set to put them on the map locally and globally.

The three startups will be working in collaboration with the Cambridge-based MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s top-ranked business schools and founder of the international entrepreneurial programme.

“When determining project scope, host companies draw from a broad spectrum of business challenges such as growth, new market entry, pricing, marketing, benchmarking, fundraising, and financial strategy,” read a statement from G-Lab.

Since it was founded in 2010, iHub has launched as many as 170 startups.

Following selection of the three startups, teams of MBA students from MIT Sloan will be working on-site in Kenya throughout January to provide them with “high-impact insight and analysis”.

G-Lab offers real-world experience to entrepreneurs in creating, developing and running young enterprises with diverse economic infrastructures as well as thinking about the role of politics, culture, and other non-economic variables.

Nearly 2,500 MIT Sloan G-Lab students have since 2000 worked with host companies on 643 projects at 482 startups in emerging and frontier markets in 54 countries.