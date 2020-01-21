- Africa Talking (AT) Labs, Lori Systems and SunCulture have been picked to host Global Entrepreneurship Laboratory (G-Lab) projects.
Africa Talking (AT) Labs, Lori Systems and SunCulture have been picked to host Global Entrepreneurship Laboratory (G-Lab) projects in what is set to put them on the map locally and globally.
The three startups will be working in collaboration with the Cambridge-based MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s top-ranked business schools and founder of the international entrepreneurial programme.
“When determining project scope, host companies draw from a broad spectrum of business challenges such as growth, new market entry, pricing, marketing, benchmarking, fundraising, and financial strategy,” read a statement from G-Lab.
Following selection of the three startups, teams of MBA students from MIT Sloan will be working on-site in Kenya throughout January to provide them with “high-impact insight and analysis”.
G-Lab offers real-world experience to entrepreneurs in creating, developing and running young enterprises with diverse economic infrastructures as well as thinking about the role of politics, culture, and other non-economic variables.
Nearly 2,500 MIT Sloan G-Lab students have since 2000 worked with host companies on 643 projects at 482 startups in emerging and frontier markets in 54 countries.