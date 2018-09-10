3 great TV shows you can watch on Netflix this week

news

Peak TV is too much TV. But we're here to make it easier to pick what shows to watch.

Every week, we put together a list of three great shows for you.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on binge-watching. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From "Santa Clarita Diet" to "One Day at a Time," here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"Santa Clarita Diet" — a Netflix Original

Netflix description: They're ordinary husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction.

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

This harsh satire of suburban life isn't afraid to get really, really weird and that's why it works so well. Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant have incredible chemistry that makes this show special, and it's unraveling but absurd mythology makes it easy to binge.

"One Day at a Time" — a Netflix Original

Netflix description: In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the "help" of her old-school mom.

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

This sweet sitcom is one of the best shows on TV right now. It's warm and hilarious but isn't afraid to take a stance on heavy issues like immigration that are relevant to today's political climate.

"The Big Family Cooking Showdown" — a Netflix Original

Netflix description: In this unscripted series, families passionate about food serve up their most delicious dishes for the chance to be crowned Britain's best home cooks.

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 12

Already burned through the latest season of "The Great British Baking Show?" No worries. This little gem is basically that, but with cooking instead of baking.