3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including the new season of 'BoJack Horseman'

news

Stuck on what to watch next? Look no further. We're here to make it easier to pick what shows you watch on Netflix this week.

We know what it's like to spend way too much free time choosing what to watch on Netflix, so every week we put together a list of three shows you can watch right now.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on binge-watching. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From a new season of "BoJack Horseman" to "Riverdale," here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"BoJack Horseman"

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 61

"BoJack" is without a doubt one of the best TV shows right now, and one of the best Netflix originals. If you haven't watched season five, take some time out of your week to binge it. And if you haven't watched it at all, it's a great time to start.

"Riverdale"

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 35

Want something to watch while you cook or clean? If you're into glossy, cheesy, but compelling teen drama that doesn't require much brain power, The CW's "Riverdale" is perfect for you. The characters are based on the Archie comics (Archie, Betty, Veronica, and more) but they're in a modern setting, with lots of murder. Seriously. There is so much murder on this show, especially in its very bloody second season.

"Ugly Delicious"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

"Ugly Delicious," which focuses on comfort food over presentation, is a fun show that brings a new, exciting, and not-pretentious spin to the food doc. Celebrity guests include Ali Wong, Eric Wareheim, and Nick Kroll.