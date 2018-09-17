3 great Emmy-nominated TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

news

The Emmys air Monday night, and after watching you'll probably want to catch up on some of the most highly regarded shows on television that were honored this year. And we're here to make that easier for you.

We know what it's like to spend more time figuring out what to watch than actually watching something, so every week we gather a list of three great shows you should binge on Netflix. Here, you'll find shows you can finish quickly, and some you can just get started on.

This week, we selected three TV shows available to watch on Netflix that were nominated for Emmys.

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by "SNL's" Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live on Monday, September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

From British royal drama "The Crown" to the brilliant afterlife comedy "The Good Place," here are some great Emmy-nominated TV shows you can binge on Netflix this week.

"American Vandal"

2018 Emmy nomination: Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

"American Vandal" is just as addictive as the true crimes docs it's satirizing. It's also just as funny as it is poignant, and deserved more major Emmy nominations than it got. It's one of the absolute best shows on TV right now, with clever writing that is a comment on so many aspects of our culture — from the way we use social media to corrupt, classist high schools, to how we consume. Each episode is about 30 minutes, so it's an easy show to binge.

"The Good Place"

2018 Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Ted Danson), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph)

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

"The Good Place" is the most ambitious show on TV right now. In season two, which recently became available on Netflix, the writers delivered more and more unexpected narrative and character twists, and broadened its fictional world without confusing fans or making them exhausted from many dramatic eye-rolls (sorry "Westworld"). Its season-two finale teased a completely different format for the series that promises an even bigger, better, and more gutsy third season premiering September 27. The performances, particularly from Ted Danson and the supporting cast, make it even more special.

"The Crown"

2018 Emmy nominations: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Claire Foy), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Vanessa Kirby),

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matt Smith), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Goode), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Already won (at the Creative Arts Emmys): Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Period Costumes



Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

"The Crown" is somehow slightly boring but incredibly gripping a the same time. Even if you're a history buff and know exactly what will happen to these characters, "The Crown" is impeccably made and the astounding performances make it so special. It's a great, calming show to have on while you're doing things around your house, especially if you've already seen it.