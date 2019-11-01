Awurama Kena-Asiedu is a 25-year-old graduate from the University of Ghana.

A graduate from the University of Ghana, Awurama Kena-Asiedu, has created a company that recycles plastic waste to produce quality bags for children called Ramaplast.

The 25-year-old is hopeful that her company will provide employment to help address the unemployment issue in the country.

Explaining the production process, Ms Kena-Asiedu said it involves the collection, segregation, thorough cleaning and sewing of plastic waste.

“The problem of unemployment will be tackled as small scale industries will be created and myriads of people trained in the various stages of the production process,” she said.

She indicated that the project will reuse the plastic waste which would otherwise choke sewage outlets and lead to flooding.

Her goal is to provide an estimated 716,300 students with school bags made out of plastic waste in the entire country by 2023.

She said that she would employ more young people in her company. She added that the RAMAPLAST initiative has the aim of creating Eco-friendly clubs in various schools across the county and sensitization of communities on the proper disposal of plastic waste.